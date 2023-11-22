- USD/JPY rallies more than 0.80%, driven by a spike in US 10-year Treasury bond yields.
- US economic data shows mixed signals with lower-than-expected jobless claims and a significant drop in Durable Goods Orders.
- Japan's revised economic outlook and continued dovish Bank of Japan stance contrasts with US inflation expectations to underpin the USD/JPY.
The USD/JPY rebounds from daily lows of 148.01 and rallies more than 0.81% boosted by a jump in the US 10-year Treasury bond yield. At the time of writing, the major exchanges hands at 149.54 and tests a key technical resistance level eyeing the 150.00 figure.
The pair rebounds sharply, fueled by US bond yields and economic indicators, despite mixed consumer sentiment
Key US economic data was revealed today, beginning with the US Initial Jobless Claims for the last week rising less than expected, coming at 209K, below forecasts of 225K, and two weeks ago 233K. At the same time, Durable Goods Orders plunged -5.4% in October, below an expected contraction of -3.1%. Market participants ignored the data, though consumer sentiment moved the needle.
In November, the University of Michigan (UoM) consumer sentiment rose to 61.3, above estimates of 60.5, but missed the prior reading. American households' inflation expectations, climbed for the one-year outlook, reaching 4.5% compared to the previous reading of 4.4%, and for a five-year outlook, prices are projected to rise to 3.2%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of six currencies vs. the Greenback, rose sharply by 0.49% and sits at 104.10, underpinned by higher US Treasury bond yields, as a reaction to the UoM inflation expectations poll.
On the Japanese front, Japanese authorities downward revised the economic outlook for the first time in 10 months. The revision came after Japan printed a contraction in the third quarter as demand waned. Therefore, the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) dovish stance would likely continue well into 2024, despite expressions that foresee the BoJ would end its negative interest rate policy in April of next year, according to former BoJ executive Kazuo Momma.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY shifted to a neutral-upward bias as price action witnessed a break of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), opening the door for further gains. However, buyers must reclaim the Tenkan-Sen at 149.53 so they can challenge the 150.00 figure mark. On the other hand, failure to crack the confluence of the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen would pave the way for a downward correction, toward 149.00, with sellers eyeing a drop inside the Kumo to test November’s 21 low of 147.15.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.62
|Today Daily Change
|1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|148.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.33
|Daily SMA50
|149.51
|Daily SMA100
|146.57
|Daily SMA200
|141.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.6
|Previous Daily Low
|147.16
|Previous Weekly High
|151.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.2
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
