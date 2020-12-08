USD/JPY subdued above 104.00 as key risk events loom later this week

- In fitting with a subdued mood to FX trade on Tuesday, USD/JPY trades flat just above 104.00.
- JPY has shrugged off domestic news and focused on key risk events later in the week.
FX markets are fairly tentative on Tuesday, as markets seemingly look ahead to key risk events later in the week such as the ECB meeting, EU council summit, UK PM Johnson’s visit to Brussels to attempt to clinch a Brexit deal and the potential for the FDA to approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the week. Thus, USD/JPY remains subdued just to the north of the 104.00 level, with a further drop in US real and nominal yields helping keep the pair supported just above the big figure. On the day, the pair is flat.
JPY shrugs off Japanese data, stimulus news
Stronger than expected final Japanese GDP numbers for Q3 did little to help JPY during Tuesday’s Asia session; GDP growth in the quarter was revised higher to 5.3% QoQ from 5.0% in the prior estimate, with the annualised rate of quarterly GDP growth jumping to 22.9% from 21.4%. Thus, Tuesday’s data confirmed that the Japanese economy grew at the fastest pace since data records began back in 1994. Meanwhile, Household Spending data for October was strong, with spending rising 2.1% versus expectations for a 1.0% rise on the month.
Meanwhile, JPY was largely unfazed after the government delivered its widely expected third supplementary budget of the year, involving roughly JPY 40T in direct fiscal spending and initiatives targeted at reducing emissions and boosting digitalisation.
Looking ahead, JPY traders will be watching the release of Core Machinery Orders data at 23:50GMT, which is expected to show a 2.8% MoM rise in orders in October, but with orders still down 11.3% YoY. But as has already been the case this week, Japanese data is set to play second fiddle to the broader themes dominating markets at the moment.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|104.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.39
|Daily SMA50
|104.79
|Daily SMA100
|105.32
|Daily SMA200
|106.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.31
|Previous Daily Low
|103.92
|Previous Weekly High
|104.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.67
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.