- USD/JPY continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction on the last day of the week.
- Retreating US bond yields drags the USD to the weekly low and acts as a headwind for the pair.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence continues to lend support to the major and favours bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair prolongs its consolidative price move on Friday and remains confined in a four-day-old trading range through the early European session. The pair is currently placed just below mid-144.00s, down less than 0.10% for the day, and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
The US dollar surrenders its modest intraday gains and languishes near the weekly low amid a further pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. The UK debt market seems to have stabilized following the Bank of England's intervention for the second day on Thursday. The spillover effect drags the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note away from a 12-year high set earlier this week and weighs on the greenback.
The Japanese yen, on the other hand, draws support from mostly upbeat macro releases. In fact, official data showed that Industrial Production rose 2.7% in August from the prior month, surpassing estimates. A separate reading revealed that Japanese retail sales grew more than anticipated during the reported month. Furthermore, the unemployment in Japan edged down to 2.5% from the 2.6% previous, matching expectations and underpinning the domestic currency.
That said, a modest recovery in the risk sentiment - as depicted by a turnaround in the US equity futures - acts as a headwind for the safe-haven JPY. This, along with a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (dovish) and other major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, supports prospects for the emergence of fresh buying around the USD/JPY pair. Hence, any downtick could still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE). Friday's US economic docket also features the Chicago PMI and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|144.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.29
|Daily SMA50
|138.66
|Daily SMA100
|136.05
|Daily SMA200
|127.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.81
|Previous Daily Low
|144.06
|Previous Weekly High
|145.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.35
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
