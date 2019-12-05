USD/JPY still seen re-visiting the 108.00 area – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY is expected to grind lower towards the 108.00 neighbourhood in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected ‘further USD weakness’ yesterday but were of the view ‘oversold conditions could limit weakness to 108.30’. However, USD rebounded strongly after touching a low of 108.41. Downward momentum has dissipated and indicators are unwinding from oversold conditions. For today, USD is likely to consolidate and trade sideways, expected to be within a 108.50/109.10.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We detected the weakened underlying tone yesterday (03 Dec, spot at 109.00) and expected USD ‘to test the bottom sideway-trading range’ at 108.50 first. While the view was not wrong, the rapid pace of the subsequent decline came as a surprise as USD plummeted and moved a few pips below 108.50 during NY hours (low of 108.47). The price action has resulted in a rapid improvement in momentum and from here, USD is expected to trade with downward bias towards 108.05. On the upside, only a break of the 109.20 ‘strong resistance’ would indicate that our view is wrong.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute just below 1.1100 post-US data
US data just released was generally encouraging as unemployment claims decreased to 203K in the week ended Nov.20, while the trade deficit shrank to $47.2B in October. EU data disappointed, yet the pair holds on to weekly gains.
GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation
GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest.
Crypto market is changing and not only in prices
2019 leaves behind some failed institutional initiatives. 2020 promises a State of the Art infrastructure to take crypto trading to the next level. Yesterday's "Pump and Dump" can be repeated in the next few hours.
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data
Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal. USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.