- USD/JPY regains positive traction on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- A pickup in the US bond yields and aggressive Fed rate hike bets revives the USD demand.
- The risk-off impulse offers some support to the safe-haven JPY and seems to cap the pair.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/JPY pair regains some positive traction on Thursday and trades near the top end of a three-day-old trading range, around the 144.80 region through the first half of the European session.
The US dollar makes a solid comeback and reverses a part of the overnight sharp retracement slide from a two-decade high, which, in turn, is seen offering support to the USD/JPY pair. Following the previous day's dramatic turnaround, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, helps revive the USD demand.
Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb persistently high inflation. This marks a big divergence in comparison to a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan, which continues to undermine the Japanese yen and further contributes to intraday buying around the USD/JPY pair.
It is worth mentioning that the Japanese central bank has been lagging behind other major central banks in the process of policy normalisation and remains committed to continuing with its monetary easing. Moreover, a government spokesperson signalled on Thursday that Japan is ready to take more steps to ease the pain from the rising electricity bills.
That said, the risk-off impulse, as depicted by a sea of red across the global equity markets, seems to be lending some support to the safe-haven JPY. This, in turn, is holding back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the final Q2 GDP report and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members and the US bond yields, will drive the USD. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|144.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.07
|Daily SMA50
|138.52
|Daily SMA100
|135.88
|Daily SMA200
|127.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.87
|Previous Daily Low
|143.91
|Previous Weekly High
|145.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.35
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 0.9700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed toward 0.9700 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The cautious market mood limits the pair's upside for the time being as investors await the second-quarter GDP data from the US.
GBP/USD faces resistance at 1.0900
GBP/USD has failed to reclaim 1.0900 following the latest recovery attempt and retreated to the 1.0850 area on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals. Focus shifts to the second-quarter US GDP report.
Gold stays in negative territory near $1,650
After having registered impressive gains on Wednesday, gold reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,640. Although the yellow metal managed to recover to $1,650, it continues to trade deep in negative territory amid a more-than-2% increase in the 10-year US T-bond yield.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Economic catastrophe likely for US and Europe?
We need to get back on our toes’ as we approach volatile levels in currencies. Individual central banks, governments, and some form of joint statement suggesting currencies need to stabilise is approaching.