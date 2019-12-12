USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, around 108.65 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY continues to show some resilience below mid-108.00s.
  • Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and lends support.
  • UK election, trade uncertainty might keep a lid on any strong gains.

The USD/JPY pair managed to reverse the Asian session dip back closer to weekly lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within this week's broader trading range.

The pair continued showing some resilience at lower levels and once again managed to attract some dip-buying interest below 50-day SMA, or mid-108.00s, amid some signs of stability in the global financial markets.

Supported by improving risk sentiment

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled that the policy stance will likely to remain accommodative and also indicated that rates would remain on hold, which provided a minor lift to the risk sentiment.

Slightly positive mood in the equity markets weighed on the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and helped the pair to bounce off lows, with a subdued US dollar demand doing little to influence the price action.

However, concerns about the outcome of the UK election along with the December 15 deadline for the new US tariffs kept investors cautious and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major, at least for the time being.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the very important 200-day SMA barrier near the 109.00 handle, before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.61
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 108.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.82
Daily SMA50 108.59
Daily SMA100 107.83
Daily SMA200 108.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.86
Previous Daily Low 108.46
Previous Weekly High 109.73
Previous Weekly Low 108.43
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

GBP/USD is solidly bid at nine-month highs above 1.3200 on the UK election day. Sterling has rallied by 10% since early September. Markets seem to have priced in a Conservative victory. Investors are hedged for an unexpected election outcome.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bulls look to ECB for further upside beyond five-week high

EUR/USD: Bulls look to ECB for further upside beyond five-week high

EUR/USD logs in the fourth consecutive daily gain following the Fed’s accommodative stance. Second-tier German, EU data will offer intermediate moves ahead of the ECB. Trade/political headlines will also be on market players’ radar.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Powell punches dollar, Boris' judgment day, Trump's tariffs decision, Lagarde's ECB debut

Forex Today: Powell punches dollar, Boris' judgment day, Trump's tariffs decision, Lagarde's ECB debut

The US dollar remains on the back foot after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, clarified that his personal bar for raising rates is high. He first wants to see significant and persistent inflation before hiking. 

Read more

Gold: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally

Gold: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally

Gold's short-term outlook remains neutral with prices trapped in a sideways channel. The yellow metal jumped from $1,467 to $1,479 after Federal Reserve's President Powell sent the US dollar lower by mentioning high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes. 

Gold News

USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, around 108.65 region

USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, around 108.65 region

USD/JPY continues to show some resilience below mid-108.00s. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and lends support. UK election, trade uncertainty might keep a lid on any strong gains.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures