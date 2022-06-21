- USD/JPY is oscillating around 135.00 as investors await the release of the BOJ minutes.
- The DXY is underperforming on soaring market sentiment.
- Fed Powell’s testimony will dictate the likely monetary policy action in July.
The USD/JPY pair is displaying lackluster performance in the Asian session. The asset is juggling in a narrow range of 134.92-135.21 right from the first tick. Usually, an inventory distribution move in the early hours of the trading session calls for an imbalance move in the breakout direction. Considering the broader note, the asset is firmer after a responsive buying move from Thursday’s low at 131.49. Therefore, a bullish imbalance move is more likely.
The market participants are awaiting the release of the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s June meeting minutes. Traders should be aware of the fact that the BOJ kept a dovish stance on the interest rates. Taking into account, the soaring price pressures due to supply chain disruption and the Russia-Ukraine war, world central banks have elevated their interest rates vigorously. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has also elevated its lending rates by 50 basis points (bps).
Now, the BOJ is seldom operating on ultra-loose monetary policy to spurt the aggregate demand in the economy. The annual inflation rate in the Japanese economy has climbed above its desired levels. However, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is significantly lower due to costly fossil fuels and food prices. It would be worth noting the comments over the core CPI by BOJ’s Kuroda and its Co.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is expected to slip below Monday’s low of 104.23 amid a soaring market mood. The FX domain is keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s testimony. Fed Powell will dictate the likely monetary policy action for July’s policy.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|135.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.46
|Daily SMA50
|129.72
|Daily SMA100
|123.87
|Daily SMA200
|118.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.44
|Previous Daily Low
|134.53
|Previous Weekly High
|135.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.5
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
