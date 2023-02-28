USD/JPY steadies above 136.00 as yields pause previous retreat, BoJ dovish stance appears safe

- USD/JPY struggles to extend the week-start pullback from two-month high.
- Yields remain lackluster; stock futures print mild gains amid month-end positioning.
- Second-tier positives for sentiment also push back the Yen pair sellers.
- Incoming BoJ Board pours cold water on face of hawkish expectations; defend YCC moves, though.
USD/JPY treads water around 136.10-20 during Tuesday’s Asian session while portraying the market’s inaction amid the month-end positioning and a lack of major data/events. Even so, dovish comments from the incoming Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials join cautious optimism to put a floor under the Yen price after it reversed from the two-month high on Monday.
Recently, Incoming Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida testified before the Japanese parliament’s Upper House while defending the central bank’s easy money policy. In doing so, Uchida rules out hopes of altering the 2.0% inflation target and bolstering the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy.
Also read:
Previously, BoJ Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said, “Central banks must remain on guard against the potential dangers of secular stagnation, and low inflation as price rises driven by cost-push factors do not last long,” per Reuters.
It should be noted that the downbeat prints of Japan's Industrial Production (IP) for January contrasted with a welcome growth in the nation’s Retail Trade numbers but failed to provide any clear directions to the USD/JPY. That said, Japan’s IP shrunk by 4.6% in January versus -the 2.6% expected and 0.3% prior growth. However, the Retail Trade grew 1.9% MoM seasonally adjusted from 1.1% prior and -0.2% market forecasts.
On the other hand, market sentiment improves on headlines suggesting that the US offers an olive branch to Chinese companies despite its political differences with the dragon nation and hence challenges the USD/JPY bears due to the quote’s risk-barometer status. “Despite fraying relations with Beijing, US President Joe Biden is expected to forego expansive new restrictions on American investment in China, denying a push by some hawks in his administration and Congress,” reported Politico late Monday.
Elsewhere, mixed US data jostled with the hawkish Fed speak and the US-China tension contributing to the need for market clarity. That said, US Durable Goods Orders slumped -4.5% in January versus -4.0% expected and 5.1% prior. However, the Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft grew 0.8% versus 0.0% analysts’ expectations and -0.3% previous readings. Similarly, the US Pending Home Sales rallied 8.0% MoM versus 1.0% expected and 1.1% prior.
Further, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said on Monday that getting back to 2% inflation is important to allow those sustained economic gains. Reuters also portrayed hawkish Fed concerns while saying, “Economic data this month reflected still tight jobs markets and inflation remaining sticky, leading Fed funds futures traders to bet on higher rates, which in the US are now seen peaking in September at 5.4%, up from 4.58% now.” Hence, the hawkish Fed concerns probe the risk-takers. On the same line could be the Sino-American tension surrounding Taiwan and Russia.
Moving on, USD/JPY traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts ahead of the second-tier US data for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Despite reversing from a three-week-old ascending resistance line, around 136.90 by the press time, USD/JPY remains bullish unless breaking the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) support of 133.90.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|136.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.8
|Daily SMA50
|131.77
|Daily SMA100
|137.07
|Daily SMA200
|137.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.56
|Previous Daily Low
|135.92
|Previous Weekly High
|136.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.92
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.