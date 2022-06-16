- USD/JPY picks up bids to pare two-day losses ahead of the key events.
- Yields dropped amid mixed sentiment, softer data, US dollar failed to cheer risk-aversion.
- Central banks’ aggression contrast downbeat US data to challenge traders.
- BOJ is widely expected to keep monetary policy unchanged, Powell should defend the latest action to restrict volatile moves.
USD/JPY pares recent losses around a fortnight low, snapping a two-day downtrend, as yen buyers take a pause ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy report on early Friday morning in Asia. Also challenging the pair’s pullback moves could be the market’s cautious mood ahead of a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. That said, the major currency pair bounces off a fortnight low to refresh an intraday high around 132.40 by the press time.
While portraying the pre-event anxiety, the USD/JPY pair ignores downbeat Treasury yields that drowned the quote during the last two days.
The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped during the last two consecutive days to 3.195% at the latest. Aggressive momentary policy actions from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and Bank of England (BOE) seem to join the downbeat US data to weigh on the US bond coupons. In doing so, the Treasury yields fail to pay respect to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 0.75% rate hike, the biggest move since 1994.
That said, the US Building Permits and Housing Starts eased in May to 1.695M and 1.549M respectively while the Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average inched up to 218.5K versus 215K expected during the period ended on June 10. Further, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey printed a negative figure of -3.3 for June, the first such contraction since May 2020.
It’s worth noting that the downbeat US data and yields weighed on the US Dollar Index (DXY) as it refreshed its weekly low with 103.41 before closing Thursday’s trading session around 103.83 during the second negative daily performance.
However, the Wall Street benchmarks failed to cheer the downbeat US dollar, neither they could benefit from the softer yields as fears of faster monetary policy tightening weigh on investor sentiment, which in turn allowed USD/JPY to remain depressed.
Looking forward, USD/JPY traders will pay attention to the BOJ monetary policy meeting even as the Japanese policymakers have clearly shown their intent to keep the easy money flowing until witnessing the 2.0% inflation on a successive basis. The reason making today’s BOJ interesting are the surprises from the Fed and the SNB, as well as the yen’s heavy weakness.
Also read: BOJ Preview: Slim chance for a tweak in YCC policy
Other than the BOJ, the US Industrial Production for May, expected at 0.4% versus 1.1% prior, will join the Fed’s bi-annual Monetary Policy Report and Powell’s speech to offer a busy end to the crucial week. Fed’s Powell need to defend the latest moves to recall the USD bulls.
Technical analysis
A sustained downside break of a fortnight-old ascending trend line directs USD/JPY towards the tops marked during late April and early May, surrounding 131.25-35. Alternatively, multiple supports around 133.50 guards immediate upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.3
|Today Daily Change
|-1.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.17%
|Today daily open
|133.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.52
|Daily SMA50
|129.15
|Daily SMA100
|123.3
|Daily SMA200
|118.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.6
|Previous Daily Low
|133.51
|Previous Weekly High
|134.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.43
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a mild correction after hitting a fresh weekly high of 0.7070 in the late New York session. The aussie dollar is advancing gradually this week after sensing a responsive buying action near 0.6850 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0550 after reaching a weekly high around 1.0600
EUR/USD soars sharply above the 1.0500 mark for the first time in the week and extends its gains for the third consecutive day after Fed Wednesday’s afternoon hike, that tumbled the major towards weekly lows around 1.0350, though staged a comeback and now is trading at weekly highs near 1.0601.
Gold advances firmly above $1850 on weaker USD and falling real yields
Gold spot remains steady above the 200-day moving average DMA, which lies around $1843.19, as the Wall Street close approaches. Safe-haven demand and US dollar buyers taking profits weakened the greenback and lifted Gold prices.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!