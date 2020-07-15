USD/JPY stays choppy near 107.00 as market digests risk-on mood

- USD/JPY keeps Wednesday’s European session downside break of 107.00.
- Optimism surrounding virus vaccine confronts worsening situations in the US and Tokyo.
- BOJ held monetary policy intact, cited economic fears in the quarterly outlook.
- No major data/events from Japan but numbers from China, Australia will entertain Asian traders along with risk catalysts.
USD/JPY funnels down the below 107.00 area while taking rounds to 106.95 amid the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Thursday. The quote’s drop below 107.00 during Wednesday’s initial European session dragged it to the four-day low of 106.66. Following a bounce from that, the pair has been capped between 106.90 and 106.97/98.
Risk-on confronts downbeat news at home…
The global market’s upbeat sentiment, mainly driven by the news of nearness to the coronavirus (COVID-19) cure, failed to propel the risk barometer on Wednesday. The reason could be found in the broad US dollar weakness and economic pessimism cited by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). Also capping the pair’s moves could be worsening of the virus situations in America and Japan. Furthermore, the worsening of the US-China tussle adds to the fears and guards the pair moves.
The early signals of the virus vaccine from Moderna got a boost from the US President Donald Trump and health official, not to forget Oxford scientists, so far. The updates suggest that the world will soon overcome the deadly disease that has infected over 13.00 million people in the US and pushed Tokyo to raise alerts to the highest levels.
Further to boost the risk could be welcome US data and hopes of further stimulus from the global policymakers. While the US Senators are planning for the next package, BOJ hasn’t offered any clues in its latest monetary policy despite showing readiness to act.
Amid all these plays, S&P 500 Futures fade the upside momentum while easing to 3,220 from the recent high of 3,232. It should be noted that Wall Street and the US 10-year Treasury yields portrayed upbeat sentiment the previous day.
Looking forward, there are no major data/events from Japan but traders will have a busy session considering Aussie employment figures and Chinese GDP. Also likely to make markets active will be a few more updates on the virus vaccine.
Technical analysis
Tuesday’s bearish spinning top drags the quote towards the June month’s bottom near 106.00. A two-week-old falling trend line, at 107.25 now, becomes an immediate upside barrier.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|107.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.23
|Daily SMA50
|107.44
|Daily SMA100
|107.62
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.44
|Previous Daily Low
|107.12
|Previous Weekly High
|107.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.64
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.