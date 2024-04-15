- USD/JPY continues its ascent, breaking past 154.00, driven by strong US economic data and risk aversion from Middle East tensions.
- March's robust US Retail Sales highlight ongoing consumer strength, pushing up US Treasury yields.
- Japanese officials voice worries over swift currency fluctuations, staying in close contact with global partners on financial and FX market developments.
The US Dollar extended its gains versus the Japanese Yen in early trading in the North American session, climbing above the 154.00 figure, although Japanese officials remain wary of the fast advance of the currency. Nevertheless, the USD/JPY exchanges hand at 154.37, up by 0.71, refreshing 34-year highs.
US Dollar strengthens against Yen, despite verbal intervention by Japanese officials
Over the weekend, developments in the Middle East spurred risk aversion in the financial markets. Due to remaining closed, Bitcoin was the main loser, though it has trimmed some of the pain inflicted on risk appetite. Iran’s offensive against Israel finished without casualties, though Tehran made its point that they would not remain arms crossed if Israel escalated the conflict.
According to Bloomberg, some US officials speaking anonymously said that the White House is urging Israel against retaliation.
Aside from these developments, economic data from the United States (US) sponsored the USD/JPY last leg-up, though it remains shy of cracking the 155.00 mark.
The US Department of Labor revealed that Retail Sales in March rose by 0.7% MoM, above expectations of 0.4%. This shows an increase of 2.1% in Q1 2024 compared to last year's first quarter, an indication of consumers' strength.
Following the data, US Treasury yields are skyrocketing, with the short and long end of the curve rising more than 10 basis points (bps).
Fed’s Williams look for cuts in 2024
In the meantime, New York Fed President John Williams said that his baseline scenario projects rate cuts “will likely start this year.” He thinks the policy is restrictive, adding that strong fundamentals are driving consumer spending.
On the Japanese front, officials remain vocal, emphasizing that fast Forex moves are undesirable and should reflect fundamentals. Recently, a Senior Japan MoF Official said they’re in frequent and regular talks with the US and other countries' authorities on financial and FX market moves.
(This story was corrected on April 15 at 15:15 GMT to say that the USD/JPY last leg-up, it remains shy of cracking the 155.00 mark, not 150.00).
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, the USD/JPY rally might continue if not for Japanese authorities jawboning, capping the uptrend. If the pair remains bid, it could test 155.00, seen as the line of the sand that might increase tension in the major, and it could trigger intervention by authorities. Conversely, if USD/JPY dips below 154.00, look for a test of the April 12 high turned support at 153.39, followed by the 153.00 mark.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|153.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.63
|Daily SMA50
|150.29
|Daily SMA100
|147.81
|Daily SMA200
|147.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.39
|Previous Daily Low
|152.59
|Previous Weekly High
|153.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.57
|Previous Monthly High
|151.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.36
