USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak as US Treasury yields recall USD bulls

- USD/JPY refreshes intraday high as Tokyo open pleased greenback buyers.
- US Treasury trading restored after a long weekend, initial losses lured US dollar bulls.
- Uncertainty over the American stimulus, US-China tussle and COVID-19 woes are the latest catalysts.
- Japan’s Money Supply increased in September from 8.1% to 9.0% YoY.
USD/JPY eases from the recently marked intraday high of 105.40 to 105.35 amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Tuesday. While the restart of the US treasury trading, after Monday’s holiday, initially highlighted the risk-off mood, traders seem to reanalyze the catalysts by the press time.
US 10-year Treasury yields slip to 0.75%...
Be it the challenges to the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus or China’s dislike of American weapon sales to Taiwan, not to forget the virus woes, everything favored risk aversion wave as American bonds returned to trading on Tuesday. On the other hand, vaccine hopes and news that US President Donald Trump tested negative for the COVID-19 tried to placate the pessimists.
Talking about the data, Japan’s September month Money Supply increased from 8.6% prior and 8.1% forecast to 9.0% MoM. On Monday, Bloomberg came out with the analysis citing threats to the market’s environment emanating from the BOJ’s excessive monetary easing. The research cited market woes during the times when the Japanese central bank will gradually reverse the measures.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop two basis points (bps) to 0.75% whereas the S&P 500 Futures decline 0.35% by the press time. Further, Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 0.10% intraday whereas stocks in Australia and New Zealand are mildly up.
The declines in the bond yeilds and stocks drove traders towards the US dollar, whcih in turn helps the US dollar index (DXY) to gain 0.11%, at 93.14, by the time of the press.
Moving on, a lack of major data, except for China’s trade numbers, can keep the pair traders directed towards the risk factors for near-term directions. In doing so, the US fiscal help update and the coronavirus news will join the Sino-American tension to lead the catalysts.
Technical analysis
Despite the pair’s bounce 21-day SMA and previous support line from September 21, respectively around 105.40 and 105.70, will challenge the short-term USD/JPY buyers.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|105.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.38
|Daily SMA50
|105.79
|Daily SMA100
|106.48
|Daily SMA200
|107.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.8
|Previous Daily Low
|105.24
|Previous Weekly High
|106.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
