USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak around 115.00 as Ukraine fans risk-aversion

- USD/JPY bounces off seven-day low to print mild intraday gains.
- UK Defense Chief believes that Russia could “turn up the violence”, Japan PM Kishida said that China-Russia increasing military collaboration.
- US jobs report, Fed’s Evans also favor the bulls amid sluggish session.
USD/JPY consolidates recent losses around 115.00 as risk-off mood underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand during Monday’s Asian session. The risk-barometer pair also gets weighed by the hawkish comments from Fed policymakers and strong US jobs report.
An ongoing Russian invasion shows the failure of the Kyiv-Moscow peace talks as Russian President Vladimir Putin sounds determined to fight until winning over Ukraine. The speculations gain support from the latest comments of UK Defense Chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, shared by The Times. The news mentioned that Russia’s lead forces have been “decimated” and it is not inevitable that it will succeed in taking over Ukraine. However, the Defense Chief also believed, per the news, “Russia could ‘turn up the violence’ with ‘more indiscriminate killing and more indiscriminate violence’ in response to resistance.”
On the same line were comments from Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who said, “China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration.”
It should be noted that the US jobs report on Friday came in too strong for February and Fed’s Evans spread hawkish words before the Fed’s silent period began. That said, the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 678K, well above the median forecast of a 400K figure and upwardly revised 484K prior. On the same line, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.8% versus 4.0% previous readings and 3.9% expected.
Elsewhere, Fed’s Evans said, “The U.S. central bank is on track to raising rates this year, though it may be ‘more than I think is essential to do so at every policy-setting meeting.”
While portraying the risk-off mood, Wall Street closed in the red and the US 10-year Treasury yields also posted the biggest weekly loss since mid-2020 by the end of Friday. It should be noted that the S&P 500 Futures drop over 1.0% by the press time.
Looking forward, Risk catalysts and the US Consumer Price Index for February will be crucial for the USD/JPY pair traders to watch.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY is likely to continue trading sideways until either breaking the 100-DMA level surrounding 114.45 or a three-week-old resistance line, close to 115.65 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|114.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.28
|Daily SMA50
|115.04
|Daily SMA100
|114.46
|Daily SMA200
|112.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.56
|Previous Daily Low
|114.65
|Previous Weekly High
|115.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.65
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews 22-month low near 1.0850 as Ukraine woes escalate, US inflation, ECB eyed
EUR/USD extends the four-week downtrend towards hitting a fresh multi-day low as the trading week begins. That said, the major currency pair dropped to the lowest levels last seen during May 2020 before taking a breather around 1.0860.
GBP/USD: Licks wounds near 11-week low with limited upside potential
GBP/USD snaps two-day downtrend, picks up bids from multi-day low. Oversold RSI triggered corrective pullback but nearby resistance line, 10-DMA limits recovery moves. Multiple levels marked during late 2021 offer strong support to challenge bears.
AUD/USD: Bulls look firmer above 38.2% Fibo retracement, 0.7600 eyed
AUD/USD is approaching toward the trendline placed from 0.8008 on firmer RSI (14). The pair has overstepped the 38.2% Fibo retracement, which adds to the upside filters. Bears can take charge if the major slips below 200-EMA low at 0.7300.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses, ADA weekly close lowest since February 2021
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days. Flash crash to $0.35 increasingly likely as buyers seemingly abandon Cardano.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas. The weekend reports suggest that Russian troops continue their march towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.