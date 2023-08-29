USD/JPY snaps three-day winning streak to drop towards 146.00 on Japan inflation, BoJ concerns

- USD/JPY prints the first daily loss in four despite lacking downside momentum of late.
- Japan government report cites 'inflection point' in 25-year battle with deflation, teases BoJ hawks amid softer yields.
- Downbeat Japan employment data, mixed concerns about inflation keep Yen pair buyers hopeful.
- US CB Consumer Confidence, yields eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/JPY bears flex muscles around 146.40 while printing the first intraday loss, down 0.10% on a day, heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Yen pair justifies the recent shift in the bias toward the Bank of Japan (BoJ), as well as the inflation conditions of Japan. However, downbeat concerns about Japan’s employment situations and the cautious mood ahead of the top-tier data/events prod the Yen pair sellers.
That said, Japan’s Unemployment Rate offered a surprise increase to 2.7% for July versus 2.5% expected and prior while the Jobs / Applicants Ratio eased to 1.29 for the said month versus 1.30 anticipated and previous readings.
More importantly, the Japanese government recently released its annual report suggesting the inflection point for the inflation conditions in Japan after 25 years of efforts to overcome the deflation. As a result, the hawkish bias about the BoJ gains momentum.
On Monday, the mixed details of Japan’s Coincident Index for June and the Leading Economic Index for the said month also prod the USD/JPY pair traders. It’s worth noting that BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda cited a bit below target Japan inflation to defend the currently ultra-easy monetary policy at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which in turn prods the pair sellers.
Elsewhere, downbeat yields join the broad US Dollar weakness ahead of today’s US CB Consumer Confidence for August to weigh on the USD/JPY price.
US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured around 4.19% while the US Dollar Index (DXY) also drops to 103.85 by the press time. It’s worth noting that the US two-year bond coupons reversed from the highest level since 2007 the previous day and remained depressed near 5.00% by the press time.
On the contrary, Goldman Sachs highlights the US growth outlook and BoJ’s defense of easy-money policy to forecast a 30-year high of around 155.00, versus 135.00 previous prediction, for the USD/JPY pair.
Looking ahead, concerns about the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the BoJ will join the risk catalysts to entertain the USD/JPY traders before the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence Index for August, expected at 116.2 versus prior 117.00.
Technical Analysis
The nearly overbought RSI (14) line joins the failure to cross a two-month-old ascending resistance line, close to 146.80 at the latest, to suggest a pullback in the USD/JPY price towards the 144.60-50 support zone comprising multiple levels marked since April.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|146.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.74
|Daily SMA50
|142.96
|Daily SMA100
|140.01
|Daily SMA200
|136.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.75
|Previous Daily Low
|146.27
|Previous Weekly High
|146.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.54
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains below 0.6450 amid cautious mood
AUD/USD is consolidating the renewed upside to near 0.6450 in Tuesday's Asian trading. A broad US Dollar pullback and a cautious market mood are leaving the pair confined in a narrow range, awaiting the US jobs data for a fresh impetus.
EUR/USD stays supported above 1.0800 ahead of mid-tier US data
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0800 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair remains on the bull’s radar while defending the previous day’s U-turn amid the ongoing correction in the US Dollar, as traders position for the mid-tier US economic data.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of XAU/USD buyers, US jobs data awaited Premium
Gold is looking to build on the ongoing upswing early Tuesday, having broken the recent consolidative phase to the upside on the first trading day of the week. The extended correction in the United States Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields is helping XAU/USD price move north.
dYdX price eyes 10% losses amid exit liquidity after 6.52 million DYDX token unlocks
dYdX price shows signs of an impending downtrend, and for good reason, considering the network will unleash millions of DYDX tokens to the markets in cliff unlocks. While part of the tokens will go to the community treasury, a huge chunk will go toward liquidity provider and trading rewards.
The Dollar cleared the way up but is short-term overbought
Have the Dollar bulls finally won, or do the sellers still have a chance? The answer may not come until later in the week. The Dollar Index finished with growth for the sixth week in a row, climbing on Friday to its highest since March and trading above 104.