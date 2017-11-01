USD/JPY: smashed to one month low, US yields lower on 10 year auction/Trump losing his edge?

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 114.96, down -0.56% on the day, having posted a daily high at 116.88 and low at 114.24.

Trump says nothing to support the dollar: DXY dropping and approaches 2017 lows

USD/JPY has fallen off a cliff and has broken below the previous support of 114.70/80, dropping to aforementioned lows on the back of Trump's unconvincing rhetoric and lack of detailed plans for fiscal policy that had otherwise been speculated by markets to be dollar positive, coupled with a very aggressive bid for the 10 year auction today and a subsequent drop in yields.

The dollar is subsequently weak across the board and the nonfarm payrolls strength is now secondary to the market's appetite for a shorter dollar. However, on the longer haul, the US dollar is expected to gain traction on the Central Bank divergence and geopolitical risks while politics this year in the EZ could lead to an exodus of the euro and a flight to safety and yield that would equate to a bid in the dollar that is already in demand with a shortfall to the tune of USD10t on the offshore market.

USD/JPY levels

With spot trading at 114.99, we can see next resistance ahead at 115.02 (Monthly Low), 115.09 (Daily Classic S1), 115.18 (Yesterday's Low), 115.19 (Weekly Classic S1) and 115.57 (Weekly Low). Support below can be found at 114.54 (Daily Classic S2), 114.24 (Daily Low), 113.90 (Daily Classic S3), 113.36 (Weekly Classic S2) and 111.64 (Weekly Classic S3).