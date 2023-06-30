USD/JPY slips from yearly top to sub-145.00 on Japan intervention fears, US PCE inflation eyed

- USD/JPY keeps running the play of refreshing yearly top and then retreating.
- Japan inflation, Industrial Production ease, Unemployment Rate remains intact.
- Japanese officials keep suggesting market intervention to defend Yen at multi-month top.
- Hawkish Fed versus dovish BoJ play favors pair buyers ahead of US Core PCE Price Index.
USD/JPY retreats from the yearly top, marked earlier in the day, as the market fears Japanese intervention to defend the Yen amid early Friday. That said, the risk-barometer pair rose to a fresh high since November 2022 after mostly downbeat Japan data. However, comments from Tokyo officials and a cautious mood ahead of the key US data triggered the pair’s retreat from 145.07.
That said, Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 3.1% YoY in June versus 3.8% expected and 3.2% prior whereas the preliminary readings of May’s Industrial Production slumped to -1.6% MoM from 0.7% prior and -1.0% market forecasts. It’s worth noting that the yearly Industrial Production figures came in upbeat, to 4.7% versus -0.7% prior while the Unemployment Rate for June remains unchanged at 2.6%.
With the mostly downbeat data and easing inflation pressure, dovish comments from Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino can be justified, which in turn suggests prolonged easy-money policies at the BoJ and propel the USD/JPY price. “We're not seeing any sign of risk that Japan would experience the kind of high inflation seen in the United States and Europe but the economy is a living thing,” said BoJ’s Himino.
On the contrary, comments from Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki seemed to have fueled the fears of Japan’s intervention in the currency markets to defend the Yen. “Sharp, one-sided moves seen in FX market,” said the policymaker while adding, “Will respond appropriately if FX moves become excessive.”
On the other hand, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and upbeat US data keep the US Dollar on the bull’s radar, especially amid the firmer US Treasury bond yields. That said, Fed Chair Jerome Powell advocated for two more rate hikes in 2023 while Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic flashed mixed signals but stayed hawkish overall.
It should be noted that the final readings of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, mostly known as the Real GDP and the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims impressed US Dollar bulls and favored the market’s optimism the previous day.
While portraying the mood, the Wall Street benchmarks print gains and S&P500 Futures also mark a minor upside of late. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields seesaw at the highest levels since early March, marked the previous day.
Moving on, clues for Japan’s market intervention will be closely observed before the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, for May, will be in the spotlight. It should be noted that the US Core PCE Price Index is likely to remain static at 0.4% MoM and 4.7% YoY, which in turn may allow the Fed to keep its hawkish bias and fuel the USD/JPY.
Technical analysis
A 13-day-old bullish channel keeps USD/JPY buyers hopeful till the quote stays between 145.75 and 143.85. It’s worth noting, however, that the overbought RSI offers intermediate corrections on the firmer prices.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|144.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.43
|Daily SMA50
|138.6
|Daily SMA100
|136.14
|Daily SMA200
|137.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.9
|Previous Daily Low
|144.14
|Previous Weekly High
|143.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.21
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.0900 as the risk-positive doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand ahead of the weekend. Despite the sharp decline seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair remains on track to end the week flat on the back of the latest rebound.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses
GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing risk flows to dominate the markets and helping the pair push higher.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,920
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,920 on Friday. Following the softer-than-expected May PCE inflation readings from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8% and the USD came under renewed selling pressure, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
SEC calls spot Bitcoin ETF filings inadequate; Bitcoin price nearly crashed below $30,000
The Securities and Exchange Commission might bring the next bearish crypto wave over the market. Bitcoin price, although it did not have an explosive reaction, briefly dipped below the $30,000 mark.
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary
This week's data point to an ongoing improvement in global inflation trends, though perhaps not quite as quickly as might ideally be hoped. Recent policy actions and comments by central bank officials have convinced market participants that rates are heading higher.