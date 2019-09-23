According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, there is the chance that USD/JPY could have topped around 108.50.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for USD to “trade sideways” last Friday was incorrect as it dropped sharply to 107.51. Despite the subsequent bounce from the low, the underlying tone remains weak. From here, barring a move back above 108.00 (minor resistance at 107.80), USD could weaken further to 107.30. For today, the next support at 107.00 is not expected to come into the picture”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The sharp drop of -0.41% last Friday (NY close 107.55) has increased the risk of a short-term top. However, only a break of 107.50 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the recovery phase that started more than 2 weeks ago has run its course. In other words, a break of 107.50 would suggest that last Wednesday (18 Sep) high of 108.47 is a short-term top. From here, unless USD can move stay above 108.00 by end of today’s NY session, a break of 107.50 would not be surprising. Looking ahead, a breach of 107.50 would indicate the start of a consolidation phase and USD would then likely to trade sideways to slightly lower for a period”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.4 and other figures are disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB's Draghi speaks later.
GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at over one-week tops, around the $1520 region.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.