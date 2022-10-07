USD/JPY sees an establishment above 145.00 amid escalating Japan-North Korea tensions

- USD/JPY is aiming to shift its auction profile above 145.00 amid weaker market sentiment.
- The tight US labor market is responsible for lower projections of US NFP.
- Geopolitical tensions between Japan and North Korea have impacted the yen bulls.
The USD/JPY pair is oscillating above the critical hurdle of 145.00 and is expected to sustain above the same by shifting its auction profile higher. The asset is expected to remain in the grip of bulls as the market sentiment is advocating a risk-aversion theme amid geopolitical tensions. Also, the upcoming event of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) has kept the risk-perceived currencies on the tenterhooks.
On Thursday, the major managed to cross the hurdle around 144.80, which pushed the asset above the 145.00 figure. The pair witnessed strong demand due to the sheer strength of the US dollar index (DXY). The mighty DXY recaptured the 112.00 hurdles and established itself above the same on soaring yields. The 10-year US Treasury yields printed a fresh weekly high at 3.85%.
Considering the price action, the DXY is expected to cross the immediate hurdle of 112.31 confidently. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, the probability of announcing a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike in the first week of November by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has reached 66%.
Going forward, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will be of utmost importance. According to the estimates, the payroll data will display addition of 250k against the former addition of 315k. The US labor market is extremely tight, therefore room for more addition is extremely low. Therefore, the DXY will continue its upside momentum.
On the Tokyo front, ongoing tensions between Japan and North Korea after frequent missile launches by the North Korean military have discarded international peace. Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara has condemned the missile launches activity by North Korea, as reported by Reuters. He further added that "North Korea may increase provocative operations, including nuclear tests."
Apart from that, lower-than-projected Overall Household Spending data has impacted the yen bulls. The economic data has landed at 5.1%, lower than the projections of 6.7% but remained higher than the previous release of 3.4%. In spite of continuous deployment of funds into the economy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), downbeat Overall Household Spending data is a reason to worry.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|145.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.87
|Daily SMA50
|139.52
|Daily SMA100
|136.84
|Daily SMA200
|128.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.14
|Previous Daily Low
|144.38
|Previous Weekly High
|144.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.25
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD picks bids around 0.6400 ahead of US NFP, risk-off still active
The AUD/USD pair has sensed buying interest from 0.6400 and is marching higher gradually in early Tokyo. The aussie bulls have attempted a rebound despite the stability of the risk-off impulse in the market.
EUR/USD: Price balancing on a tightrope over the abyss ahead of NFP
EUR/USD was sold off on Thursday as investors get set for the outcome of Friday's key US event in Nonfarm Payrolls. US yields and the US dollar both rallied as investors dial back the sentiment surrounding a picot from the Federal Reserve.
Gold oscillates at a make or break around $1,710.00, US NFP eyed
Gold price has slipped modestly after facing barricades of around $1,715.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is expected to slip further to near $1,700.00 as yields are hovering at elevated levels amid hawkish commentaries from Fed.
BNB drops by 4% as Binance confirms potential $586 million exploit on BNB Chain
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is observing an attack on its token chain and cryptocurrency. In response, Binance Coin’s price began falling on the charts making the investors highly concerned. Binance Coin has dropped by almost 4% since the opening hours.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for trading King Dollar as markets plead for pain Premium
No pain, no gain – this gym idiom resonates with stock bulls. The Federal Reserve has said it is willing to accept – and even wants to see – economic pain to see inflation falling. Last month was painful in financial markets, but did American employment also feel the pinch?