- USD/JPY bears could be about to move in a critical area on the hourly chart.
- The US dollar has been relentless and has gone on to score a fresh bull cycle high in DXY.
At 127.58, the price of USD/JPY is down 0.43% and was pressured to fresh bear corrective lows on Tuesday at 127.02. In recent trade, however, the US dollar has rallied and pushed the yen back to 127.63.
The US dollar improved versus its major trading partners early Tuesday, with the DXY up 0.59% printing fresh cycle highs yet again. However, the yen can attract a safe haven bid also which raises the prospects of a downside continuation as soon as the US dollar bulls start to move out.
The focus will turn to the Bank of Japan meets Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to maintain its ultra-low interest rate policy. The BoJ continues to buy securities to defend its interest rate cap. Japan’s position as a net importer of commodities combined with the very dovish position of the BoJ has been weighing heavily on JPY, which can all stall any significant advance in the yen for the meanwhile.
Meanwhile, Wall Street tumbled on Tuesday, led lower by the Nasdaq as investors worried about slowing global growth and a more aggressive Federal Reserve. Additionally, the Atlanta Fed Gross Domestic Product nowcast estimate for the first quarter growth was revised sharply lower to 0.4% from 1.3% on April 19. The next update is on Wednesday, the final estimate before the Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its advance reading of Q1 GDP on Thursday.
Personal income and spending on Friday will also be a key release for the US while Federal Reserve officials remain in quiet period before the May 3-4 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. markets expect that a 50-basis point increase is a distinct possibility based on recent comments from officials.
USD/JPY H1 chart
The M-formation is a reversion pattern that has drawn in the price to the neckline of the pattern. This is seeing the price start to decelerate in the correction near a 50% and 61.8% ratio area. Therefore, there has been a significant enough correction to attract in the bears again at a discount that could lead to a downside continuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
