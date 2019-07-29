USD/JPY reverses early dip, holds steady above mid-108.00s

- The recent USD bullish run got an additional boost from upbeat US Q2 GDP print.
- Trade optimism undermined JPY's safe-haven demand and remained supportive.
- Investors now seemed reluctant ahead the central bank meetings – BoJ and the Fed.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early Asian session dip and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the 108.65 region.
The pair kicked off the new week on the defensive and pulled away from Friday's 2-1/2 week tops, touched in the aftermath of upbeat US GDP growth figures for the second quarter of 2019. The latest US GDP report showed that the economy expanded by 2.1% annualized pace during the three months to June and further lowered chances of an aggressive interest rate cut move by the Fed.
The data lifted the US Dollar to a two-month high and assisted the pair to build on its recent positive momentum, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction. Investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the central bank meetings - starting with the BoJ policy update on Tuesday and the highly anticipated Fed decision on Wednesday.
Ahead of the key event risks, the prevalent cautious mood underpinned the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and exerted some downward pressure at the start of a new trading week. The downside, however, remained limited amid some renewed optimism over a possible resolution to the prolonged US-China trade dispute.
With investors still awaiting fresh trade-related updates, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before traders start positioning for any meaningful intraday momentum amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|108.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.18
|Daily SMA50
|108.42
|Daily SMA100
|109.75
|Daily SMA200
|110.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.83
|Previous Daily Low
|108.56
|Previous Weekly High
|108.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.7
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.
GBP/USD tumbles to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, the lowest since March 2017. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Foreign Secretary Raab said the EU mus move, causing additional fears.
USD/JPY: 108.30/25 is the level to beat for sellers amid risk-off
Following its recent decline on the back of overbought RSI levels, the USD/JPY pair trades near 108.50 so far this Monday. The spot remains pressured amid weaker Asian equities and Treasury yields ahead of trade talks and the FOMC.
Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash
Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%.
The FOMC and US Jobs Headline the Week Ahead
There is little doubt that the Fed will ease monetary policy at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on July 31. We never thought the chances of a 50 bp move were anything but negligible.