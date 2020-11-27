USD/JPY reverses a dip to sub-104.00s, still in the red near multi-day lows

- USD/JPY witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Friday.
- A softer tone surrounding the USD was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the pair.
- COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit the downside.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the Asian session and dropped to four-day lows, around the 103.90 region, albeit recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair extended this week's retracement slide from the 104.75 region and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. The downfall also marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four and was sponsored by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar.
Concerns about the economic fallout from the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states resurfaced after an unexpected rise in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, in turn, revived hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus from the incoming Biden administrations and continued weighing on the buck.
Apart from this, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields exerted some additional pressure on the greenback and further contributed to the USD/JPY pair's ongoing slide. However, the optimism over a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and helped limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair has managed to rebound around 15 pips from intraday swing lows, though any meaningful recovery still seems elusive. Hence, any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|104.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.46
|Daily SMA50
|104.93
|Daily SMA100
|105.52
|Daily SMA200
|106.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.48
|Previous Daily Low
|104.22
|Previous Weekly High
|105.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.65
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising toward two-month highs amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading closer to the recent highs of 1.1940 as the dollar resumes its decline. Optimism about the US transition and covid vaccines is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD chops around below 1.34 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34 as in-person Brexit talks resume in London, yet divergences on several topics remain in play. The US dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark
Gold continues to find some support ahead of the 200-day SMA, around $1800 mark. A subdued USD demand was seen as a key factor that benefitted the yellow metal. COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven commodity and capped gains.
Vaccine safety uncertainty weighs on risk
A touch of vaccine safety uncertainty weighs on risk out of the gates. After a sizzling rally over the past fortnight, Euro equities weaken as investors hit the Thanksgiving holiday pause. Like mice and men, the best-laid plans of FX traders often go awry.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!