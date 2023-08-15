USD/JPY retreats towards 145.00 as upbeat Japan statistics join US Dollar’s pullback ahead of Retail Sales

- USD/JPY prints the first daily loss in seven while reversing from YTD high, pressured around intraday low of late.
- Upbeat Q2 GDP from Japan, Industrial Production for June join sluggish yields at multi-day high to tease Yen pair sellers.
- Cautious optimism in the market, consolidation ahead of US Retail Sales allows USD/JPY to retreat from yearly peak.
USD/JPY clings to mild losses around 145.50-45 heading into Tuesday’s European session as it prints the first daily loss in seven. In doing so, the Yen pair takes clues from the upbeat Japanese statistics and the US Dollar’s retreat amid a sluggish Asian session.
That said, the Japanese economic growth came in as 1.5% QoQ versus 0.8% expected and 0.7% prior, per the preliminary readings of the second quarter (Q2) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures. Additionally, Japan’s Industrial Production also improves to 2.4% MoM in June versus 2.0% expected and prior.
Elsewhere, Japan’s Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto cited expectations of witnessing a moderate economic recovery before suggesting the need to pay attention to the risk of global slowdown and the effects of price hikes.
It’s worth noting that the latest comments from Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki also teased likely another intervention from Tokyo and exerted downside pressure on USD/JPY price. That said, the policymaker ruled out the possibility of targeting a specific price level when intervening while also showing dislike for rapid moves.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the highest level in five weeks, printing the first daily loss in four around 103.05 by the press time, after witnessing downbeat inflation clues. That said, the New York Fed’s one-year inflation expectations eased to 3.5% for July, down three points by falling to the lowest level since April 2021. New York Fed survey, however, also suggested confidence in positive labor market conditions and economic transition.
Elsewhere, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw at the highest level since November 2022, marked the previous day, making rounds to 4.20% by the press time, which in turn also prods the USD/JPY buyers from extending the previous day's run-up.
It should be observed that the market’s cautious optimism, as perceived from the mildly bid US and European stock futures, also poke the USD/JPY bulls.
Looking ahead, the US Retail Sales for July, expected 0.4% MoM versus 0.2% prior, will be important to watch for intermediate directions of the USD/JPY pair ahead of Wednesday’s Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest monetary policy meeting. Above all, the bond market moves and the divergence between the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Fed will be crucial for a clear guide.
Technical analysis
Overbought RSI conditions join an ascending resistance line from November 2022, close to 145.60 at the latest, to trigger the USD/JPY pair’s latest pullback. However, the Yen pair sellers need validation from a 12-day-old rising support line, close to 144.85 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|145.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.09
|Daily SMA50
|141.82
|Daily SMA100
|138.65
|Daily SMA200
|136.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.58
|Previous Daily Low
|144.65
|Previous Weekly High
|145
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.51
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
