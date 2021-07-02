USD/JPY retreats below 111.50 as focus shifts to US jobs report

- USD/JPY touched its strongest level since March 2020.
- Pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase following two-day rally.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 700K in June.
The USD/JPY pair registered impressive gains in the second half of the week and climbed to its highest level since March 2020 at 111.66 on Friday before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on the day at 111.39.
DXY holds near multi-month highs
The broad-based USD strength provided a boost to USD/JPY on Wednesday and Thursday. Following Wednesday's upbeat ADP private-sector employment report, Thursday's data showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI's Prices Paid component reached a new record high in June. The US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its weekly rally following these data and reached its highest level in nearly three months at 92.69 on Friday. As of writing, the DXY is posting small daily gains at 92.59.
Despite the USD's ongoing strength, the 1.3% decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be causing USD/JPY to stay in the negative territory.
Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the labour market report for June. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is expected to rise by 700,000 following May's increase of 559,000. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate is seen declining to 5.7% from 5.8%.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|111.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.27
|Daily SMA50
|109.57
|Daily SMA100
|108.89
|Daily SMA200
|106.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.64
|Previous Daily Low
|111.03
|Previous Weekly High
|111.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.72
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
