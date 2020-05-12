USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom

- USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top.
- Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war.
- BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.
- A busy economic calendar starting with second-tier Japan data will also be the key.
USD/JPY consolidates the previous day’s fall while bouncing off 107.12 to 107.20 ahead of Wednesday’s Tokyo open. Even so, the pair stays pressured amid the on-going risk aversion backed by the fears of a full-fledged trade war and wave 2.0 of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Trade, virus headlines keep the risks heavy…
Not only the US-China trade tussles but the recent ban on Aussie meat exports to China also speaks louder for the trade wars. Everybody doubts the dragon nation’s safe play that the action on Australian meat producers doesn’t have any links to the Aussie PM’s favor for an enquiry into China’s role in virus outbreak.
Elsewhere, the virus cases tripled in Germany and the epicenter Wuhan also registered a fresh rise in the numbers after slowly getting back to the work. Additionally, an ex-member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Team, Doctor Anthony Fauci warned over the US wish to gradually restart while saying that this could cause needless suffering and set the economic recovery back.
Furthermore, the BOJ officials also cite the downbeat impacts of the virus on the Asian economy and showed readiness to act as and when needed.
Amid all these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures register 0.22% gains to 2,846 after US equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Wall Street.
Looking forward, Japan’s Currently Account and Trade Balance – BOP Basis figures will kick-start the busy data comprising a speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Additionally, trade and virus updates will remain as key drivers.
Technical analysis
Buyers will look for entry beyond a 50-day EMA level of 107.75 to target a move beyond mid-April top near 108.10. Until then, a 10-day EMA level of 107.00 offers immediate support to the pair ahead of the monthly bottom close to 106.00.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43%
|Today daily open
|107.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.16
|Daily SMA50
|107.59
|Daily SMA100
|108.57
|Daily SMA200
|108.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.77
|Previous Daily Low
|106.5
|Previous Weekly High
|107.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.99
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom
USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.
More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.
WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00
WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710
For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.