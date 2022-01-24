USD/JPY remains under pressure below 114.00 as tensions arise in Eastern Europe and risk-off sentiment

- A downbeat market sentiment favors the safe-haven status of the Japanese yen vs. the greenback, US T-bond yields fall.
- JP Morgan closes its long positions in the Russian rouble as tensions in Eastern Europe arise.
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Points upward, but a break under 113.50 could send the pair tumbling to 112.53.
After testing the YTD lows reached on January 14 around 113.48, the USD/JPY edges up, some 0.09%. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 113.75 during the New York session.
Market sentiment downbeat amid increasing tensions in Eastern Europe and the Fed monetary policy meeting
The risk-off market mood spurred by increasing tensions in Eastern Europe and the two-day Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting keeps investors unease on mounting expectations that the US central bank would be aggressive tightening its policy conditions amid rising inflation, which reached 7% on December’s report.
According to Reuters, JP Morgan closed all its remaining long positions in the Russian rouble on Monday, “warning the military build-up near Ukraine meant geopolitical uncertainty was now prohibitively high.” That alongside the US 10-year Treasury yield moving lower, from around 1.80% in the last week, at press time plunges almost six basis points, from 1.772% to 1.719%, weighs on the USD/JPY, which has a positive correlation with US T-bond yields.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback against six peers, is at 96.00, reached at 14:22 GMT.
The economic docket witnessed a release of Markit PMI’s across the globe. In Japan, the Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.6, but the Services component plummeted to 46.6 from 52.1 in December. As a result, the composite PMI is down to 48.8, the first time below 50 since the September reading. Meanwhile, the Markit PMI for the US will be unveiled at 14:45 GMT in the US. December’s reading portrayed the Manufacturing PMI at 57.7, the Services PMI at 57.6, and the Composite stayed at 57.0.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY daily chart witnessed a second touch at the YTD lows around 113.48, near the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, drawn from November 2021 cycle lows at 112.53 up to January 4 pivot high at 116.34. That alongside the 100-day moving average (DMA) around 113.28 should cape any downward moves in the pair, which in the case of being broken, would expose November 30, 2021, daily low at 112.53.
The USD/JPY first resistance level would be 114.00. A breach of the latter would expose the 50-DMA at 114.32, followed by the January 18 daily high at 115.08.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|113.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.93
|Daily SMA50
|114.32
|Daily SMA100
|113.24
|Daily SMA200
|111.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.23
|Previous Daily Low
|113.6
|Previous Weekly High
|115.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.6
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 for the first time in two weeks
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure in the American session on Monday and trades at its lowest level in two weeks slightly below 1.1300. US Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs missed market expectations by a wide margin in early January. The S&P 500 Index is down nearly 2% after the opening bell.
GBP/USD extends daily slide toward 1.3450
GBP/USD continues to stretch lower toward mid-1.3400s on Monday as the mood continues to sour. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.7% and 2.1% after the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold declines toward $1,830 despite falling US bond yields
Gold climbed above $1,840 during the European trading hours but erased its daily gains to turn flat on the day at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 2% on Monday as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21%.