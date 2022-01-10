USD/JPY remains sluggish around 115.50 amid Japan’s off

- USD/JPY pauses two-day downtrend, bounces off intraday low during a sluggish session.
- US jobs report drowned DXY with mixed signals on Friday but covid woes put a floor to the greenback’s weakness.
- Three prefectures in Japan entered a quasi-state of emergency on Sunday due to covid.
- Japanese markets are off due to the Coming-of-Age Day, the light calendar adds to the trading inaction.
USD/JPY treads water around 115.60 as the holiday in Japan and an absence of major data/events restricts the pair’s moves during Monday’s Asian session.
In addition to the absence of domestic players, who are the key for global bond markets, mixed concerns over the Fed’s next move and the coronavirus also limit the risk barometer pair’s latest moves.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) portrayed the biggest daily loss in six weeks after the December month jobs report failed to impress Fed hawks.
That said, the headline US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) disappointed markets with 199K figures for December versus 400K forecasts and 249K prior (upwardly revised from 210K). However, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.9% compared to 4.1% market consensus and 4.2% in November while the U6 Underemployment Rate that fell to 7.3% against November's downwardly revised 7.7%, both closing in the pre-pandemic levels.
It should be noted, however, that an NFP-led disappointment was largely overruled by the Unemployment Rate and U6 Underemployment Rate, which in turn seems to challenge the market sentiment of late. As a result market bets for the Fed rate hike in March 2022 remains around 80%, following Friday’s uptick to 90% ahead of the data.
Read: US Payrolls Disappoint for the Second Month: Economy seems strong despite Omicron
At home, Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures witness fresh virus-led activity restrictions starting from Sunday that will last till January 31. “Three Japanese prefectures hosting or neighboring U.S. military bases continued to see high coronavirus cases Sunday as COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures took effect in response to surging infections that their governors say stem from the spread of the Omicron variant at the U.S. facilities,” said Kyodo News.
Elsewhere, the US-China tussles continue, recently over trade and the human rights issues, while Russia-Ukraine matter gains major attention ahead of this week’s Washington-Moscow meeting.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% while the Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan traded mixed by the press time.
Moving on, a light calendar may restrict market moves on top of Japan’s holidays. However, cautious sentiment ahead of this week’s US inflation numbers and Retail Sales for December may keep the US Treasury yields on the front foot, which in turn can keep the USD/JPY buyers hopeful.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the three-week-old ascending trend line, near 115.80 by the press time, keeps USD/JPY sellers hopeful around November’s peak of 115.52.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|115.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.66
|Daily SMA50
|114.17
|Daily SMA100
|112.78
|Daily SMA200
|111.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|116.05
|Previous Daily Low
|115.55
|Previous Weekly High
|116.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.95
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day EMA, ascending triangle challenge recovery below 1.1400
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1355-60 after posting the biggest daily gains in six weeks the previous day. Break of 21-day EMA, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful but 50-day EMA, triangle’s resistance test the advances.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3600 as softer USD contrasts Brexit, coronavirus woes
GBP/USD buyers struggle for clear directions as the cable pair takes rounds to 1.3590 during Monday’s Asian session, following the strongest daily run-up in over a week. The cable pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the contrasting signals by the key risk catalysts as well as an absence of the major data/events during the generally tepid Asian session.
Gold ranges below $1,800 amid a quiet start to a busy week
Gold price is posting small losses while ranging below $1,800 so far this Monday, as holiday-thinned market conditions combined with a broad-based US dollar rebound offer headwinds to bulls. Traders also turn cautious ahead of this week’s US inflation data.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.