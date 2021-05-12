USD/JPY remains poised for losses beyond 108.50 ahead of US CPI data

- USD/JPY consolidates gains in the Asain session.
- Weaker USD weighs on the pair.
- Japan Economic index, US CPI data in focus for economic data.
The sudden buying interest in the US dollar keeps USD/JPY higher in the Asain session. The pair trades near the session’s high and accumulates a 30 pip movement from the lows of 108.60.
At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 108.82, up 0.19% on the day.
The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the movement of the greenback against the six major rivals, lacks the strength and remains at the multi-month on Tuesday. US Treasury yields are slightly higher at 1.62% following a solid three-year note auction on Tuesday, and 10-and 30-year note offerings later in the week.
The US dollar still faces heat from the disappointing US NFP data. Despite US job opening data hitting a record high in March, job openings rose by 597K to 8.123 million, well above the market expectations at 7.5 million. The data aids the US dollar to recover from 89.98 multi-month lows.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) official’s comments on inflation and the US job creation, cemented the outlook of an extended era of easing monetary policy with no interest rate hike expected sooner.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen struggles with domestic issues on rising coronavirus infections. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers warned of the risk to the recovery as the pandemic curbs negatively impact service consumption, and said the economic recovery is backed by external demand. The not so optimistic outlook for the Japanese yen provided a cushion for the pair.
In Addition to that, the geopolitical uncertainty over Israel and Palestine boosted the demand for the US dollar as a safer asset in the time of uncertainties.
As for now, traders turn their attention to the release of the Japanese Leading Economic Coincident Index PREL for March. The major area of focus would be the US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data as the deviation in the reading could negatively impact the pair.
USD/JPY Additional Level
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|108.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.66
|Daily SMA50
|108.98
|Daily SMA100
|106.73
|Daily SMA200
|105.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.98
|Previous Daily Low
|108.35
|Previous Weekly High
|109.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.34
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.59
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
GBP/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 1.4100 ahead of UK GDP, US inflation
GBP/USD snaps a three-day winning streak, consolidates gains near the 11-week top above 1.41. UK warns over NI post-Brexit trade deal, French-British tension ease in Jersey waters. UK Q1 GDP is expected to contract, US CPI may keep reflation fears on the table.
Dogecoin Price stabilizes in preparation for rally to $1
Dogecoin price corrected over 40% from the May 8 high, but outstanding support at the April high keeps bullish aspirations focused on $1.00. Daily RSI shows a bearish momentum divergence. IntoTheBlock IOMAP metric shows considerable support just above the April high.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April, according to the consensus forecast from the Reuters survey of economists.