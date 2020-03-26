USD/JPY remains on the back foot below 109.50 after Japan inflation data

- USD/JPY extends the losses amid risk reset.
- Tokyo inflation data remains largely unchanged, core inflation matches forecast.
- Coronavirus spreads in the US, House voting on COVID-19 bill is in focus.
While following mostly unchanged Japan’s inflation data, USD/JPY extends the previous day’s declines to 109.25 before a few minutes of the Tokyo open on Friday.
Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March reprinted the previous 0.4% YoY figures while stepping behind the 0.5% forecast. The CPI ex Food, Energy matched prior and expectations of 0.7% while the CPI ex-Fresh Food matched the consensus of 0.4% versus 0.5% prior.
Also read: Tokyo area march overall cpi +0.4 pct YoY
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been spreading speedily in the US off-late. The world’s largest economy recently crossed China with more than 81,000 cases of the virus. The epidemic has already fuelled the US Jobless Claims, which rose from 282K (revised) to 3,283K. Even so, the CNBC came out with the news, while relying on the New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, to suggest that the half a million New Yorkers will be unemployed soon.
While the news recently probed the risk-takers, overall trade sentiment remained positive the previous day with Wall Street marking the third day of gains.
Also challenging the risk tone could be the news from Saudi Arabia that downed Houthi drones.
On the positive side, US President Donald Trump reiterated nearness to the $2 trillion aid package, which passed through the Senate on Thursday and will be voted in the House today. The Republican leader also mentioned that he will have a call with China’s President XI Jinping and talk about the virus with this.
Although House voting on the US COVID-19 Bill will be the key, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment and virus updates will also be important to follow.
Technical analysis
A daily close beyond 111.70 becomes pre-requisite for the pair to recall buyers targeting February month top near 112.25, until then 21-day SMA level of 107.80 remains on the sellers’ radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.34
|Today Daily Change
|-1.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.68%
|Today daily open
|111.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.73
|Daily SMA50
|109.01
|Daily SMA100
|109.03
|Daily SMA200
|108.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.68
|Previous Daily Low
|110.76
|Previous Weekly High
|111.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.15
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.6
USD/JPY remains on the back foot below 109.50 after Japan inflation data
USD/JPY extends the losses amid risk reset. Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March reprinted the previous 0.4% YoY figures while stepping behind the 0.5% forecast. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been spreading speedily in the US off-late.
AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breath around 0.6050 despite US dollar weakness
AUD/USD defies the previous five-day rise, also stepping back from an eight-day top, while taking rounds to 0.6050/55 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The economic calendar is light in Asia, US data, House votes on the US COVID-19 Bill will be the key.
Gold: Steps back from two-week top to stay below $1,650
Gold prices fail to hold onto the previous day’s gains. The bullion earlier cheered the broad US dollar weakness while paying a little heed to the risk-on sentiment. Risk-tone remains positive ahead of the House voting on the US aid package.
WTI: Pressured below $25.00, weekly trendline, 200-HMA in focus
WTI declines to $24.12, down 0.20%, amid the Asian session on Friday. The oil benchmark remains below a short-term falling trend line from March 20 as well as 200-HMA. A gradual weakness in prices keeps sellers hopeful.
Dollar tanks as traders worry about more job losses
The USD traded lower against all of the major currencies today after jobless claims topped 3.2 million. We’ve never seen weekly jobless claims at these levels before – they are more than 4 times greater than the prior high set in Oct 1982.