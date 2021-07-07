- USD/JPY whipsaw for the past two sessions as it lacks the strength to move directionally.
- US Dollar holds onto the higher level as inflation anxiety eases post-FOMC minutes.
- Yen gains on the optimistic economic projection and COVID-19 resurgence globally.
USD/JPY struggles to find any direction on Thursday in the Initial Asian session. The pair continues to confide in a narrow trading range with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.63, up 0.02% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) held steady near its 13-week high as concerns about early tapering by the Federal Reserve eased after the central bank’s June meeting minutes showed that substantial further progress on the economic recovery is still at large, though progress was expected to continue.
The US Treasury yields edged lower towards 1.3% as expectations of sooner-than-expected Fed rate hikes vanished after Fed’sdovish stance.
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Non-Manufacturing PMI dropped to 60.1 in June, much lower than the market expectations at 63.5.
Lower bond yields and soft economic data built pressure on the US dollar.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen gained after the Japanese government revised its expectations for economic growth this year amid solid exports and consumer spending.
As per the estimates, the economy is expected to expand 3.7% during the fiscal year to end-March and the real gross domestic product (GDP) will exceed $40.9 trillion recorded in October-December 2019.
Investors switched to safe haven assets on the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant as it dampens the speedy global economic recovery prospects.
As for now, investors are waiting for the US Initial Jobless Claims data to gain some fresh trading insight.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|110.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.49
|Daily SMA50
|109.73
|Daily SMA100
|109.05
|Daily SMA200
|106.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.98
|Previous Daily Low
|110.52
|Previous Weekly High
|111.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.42
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks modestly higher with FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bounced modestly with the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, as the committee repeated the standard "substantial further progress" before twisting the current monetary policy. Pledged for continued support helped high-yielding assets on their way up.
GBP/USD steady around 1.3800 on modest mood improvement
GBP/USD trades around 1.3800, hardly up after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The resurgent number of coronavirus contagions in the UK cap the pound, despite the government is determined to lift restrictions on July 19.
AU/USD clings to gains above $1,800 after FOMC Minutes, eyes $1,815
Gold closed the previous five trading days in the positive territory. Next resistance is located at $1,815 ahead of $1,830. US Treasury bond yields continue to fall after of FOMC Minutes.
Ethereum price gears up for its upcoming ‘Triple Halving'
Ethereum enthusiasts are waiting for the delayed release of the London hard fork while trading with caution. The most notable Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) in the upgrade is EIP 1559.
Central banks put OPEC and oil prices in the 'noise' basket
Everyone agrees the Fed minutes today will be the market mover, if we get one, and also that the discussion in the meeting did not focus on tapering or hikes despite the dot-plots pointing to them.