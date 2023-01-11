- USD/JPY edges higher on Wednesday and hits a fresh weekly high amid a modest USD uptick.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes, sliding US bond yields might cap gains for the USD and the pair.
- Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the US CPI report on Thursday.
The USD/JPY pair gains some positive traction on Wednesday and climbs to the 133.00 neighbourhood, or a fresh weekly top during the early North American session. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
The US Dollar attracts some dip-buying and moves away from a seven-month low touched on Tuesday, which, in turn, is seen lending some support to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen and provides a modest lift to the major. That said, growing acceptance that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for spot prices, at least for now.
Friday’s mixed jobs report from the United States (US) showed a slowdown in wage growth and pointed to signs of easing inflationary pressures. Furthermore, business activity in the US services sector hit the worst level since 2009, suggesting that the effect of the Fed's large rate hikes in 2022 is being felt in the economy. This, in turn, lifted bets for smaller Fed rate hikes going forward, which keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed near a multi-week low and should act as a headwind for the USD.
Apart from this, speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will eventually phase out its ultra-loose monetary policy settings might further contribute to capping the USD/JPY pair. Traders might also refrain from placing directional bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Thursday. The crucial US CPI report will influence the Fed's policy outlook, which, in turn, will drive the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the pair.
In the meantime, the US bond yields, the US price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any further appreciating move in the absence of any relevant economic data from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|132.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.25
|Daily SMA50
|137.36
|Daily SMA100
|140.84
|Daily SMA200
|136.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.48
|Previous Daily Low
|131.38
|Previous Weekly High
|134.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.51
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.0750
EUR/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day near 1.0750 after having declined toward 1.0720 in the early European morning. Market action remains subdued mid-week as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for Thursday's US CPI data.
GBP/USD extends correction, closes in on 1.2100
GBP/USD has extended its downward correction and came in within a touching distance of 1.2100 in the early American session on Wednesday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,880
Gold price has lost its bullish momentum and declined slightly below $1,880 on Wednesday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1% on the day, the modest US Dollar strength makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Assessing chances of crypto market reversal
BTC continues to play an important role in curbing unnecessary optimism in the market. The bearish outlook that has developed over the last few days could result in a steep correction.
FX and gold markets price in the "writing on the wall" trade
After ringing in the new year with the most peculiar data combination of a resilient labor market set against eroding business confidence, US futures are idling as we await the next round of macro and micro data inputs.