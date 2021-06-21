USD/JPY rebounds above 110.00 despite broad USD weakness

- USD/JPY regained its traction after falling earlier in the day.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in the red below 92.00.
- Recovering US Treasury bond yields help USD/JPY push higher.
After closing in the positive territory last week, the USD/JPY pair started the new week under strong bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in a week at 109.71. In the second half of the day, however, the pair regained its traction and moved into the positive territory. As of writing, USD/JPY was up 0.1% on the day at 110.30.
US T-bond yields turn north
Earlier in the day, the broad-based USD weakness and falling US Treasury bond yields weighed heavily on USD/JPY. The US Dollar Index, which gained 2% last week, dropped below 92.00 on Monday and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield touched its lowest level since late February at 1.354%.
Although the greenback continues to have a difficult time finding demand during the American trading hours, the sharp U-turn witnessed in T-bond yields is helping USD/JPY push higher. Currently, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2.7% at 1.482 while the DXY loses 0.48% at 91.87.
The only data from the US revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index improved to 0.29 in May from -0.09 in April. Nevertheless, market participants showed little to no reaction to this reading.
There won't be any high-tier data releases from Japan on Tuesday and USD/JPY is likely to continue to react to fluctuations in T-bond yields.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|110.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.67
|Daily SMA50
|109.17
|Daily SMA100
|108.36
|Daily SMA200
|106.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.48
|Previous Daily Low
|109.94
|Previous Weekly High
|110.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.03
