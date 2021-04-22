USD/JPY rebounds above 108.00 on renewed USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY continues to have a tough time making a decisive move.
  • US Dollar Index climbs above 91.30 in American session.
  • Initial Jobless Claims in US declined to 547K last week.

The USD/JPY pair dropped to a daily low of 107.82 during the European trading hours but managed to erase its losses in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was unchanged on the day at 108.05.

Despite the latest fluctuations, USD/JPY struggles to make a decisive move in either direction and remains on track to close the third straight trading day virtually flat around 108.00.

DXY edges higher in American session

Earlier in the day, the greenback faced modest bearish pressure as rising European equity indexes didn't allow safe-haven assets to find demand. Nevertheless, with Wall Street's main indexes opening in the negative territory, the US Dollar Index (DXY) turned north and helped USD/JPY rebound.

The weekly data published by the US Department of Labor revealed that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 547,000, compared to analysts' estimate of 617,000. Moreover, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index improved to 1.71 in March from -1.2 in February.

In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is posting small gains at 1.561%, providing additional support to the USD.

On Friday, the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus. New Home Sales and Markit Manufacturing PMI will be featured in the US economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.06
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 108.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.45
Daily SMA50 108.14
Daily SMA100 106.04
Daily SMA200 105.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.28
Previous Daily Low 107.88
Previous Weekly High 109.77
Previous Weekly Low 108.61
Previous Monthly High 110.97
Previous Monthly Low 106.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

