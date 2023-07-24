USD/JPY pulls back from two-week high, trades with modest losses below mid-141.00s

- USD/JPY pulls back from a two-week high and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- A modest pickup in demand for the JPY weighs on the pair amid subdued USD demand.
- The downside seems cushioned ahead of the FOMC and BoJ policy meetings this week.
The USD/JPY edges lower on the first day of a new week and erodes a part of Friday's strong gains to the 142.00 neighbourhood, or a nearly two-week high. Spot prices remain on the defensive through the Asian session and currently trade just below mid-141.00s, down around 0.30% for the day.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some buyers in reaction to comments by Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda, saying that the recent inflation and wage rises were overshooting expectations. Speaking to reporters this Monday, Kanda added that the data available so far supports prospects for an upgrade in the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) inflation forecasts. This revives hopes that the BoJ might tweak its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy later this week, which, along with a softer risk tone, underpins the safe-haven JPY and act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick is seen as another factor weighing on the pair, though the downside seems limited ahead of this week's key central bank event risks. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce the outcome of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and is expected to hike interest rates by 25 bps. Moreover, doubts that the Fed will commit to a more dovish policy stance assist the buck to preserve its recovery gains from the lowest level since April 2022 touched last week and should lend support to the USD/JPY pair.
The highly-anticipated FOMC decision will be followed by the latest BoJ monetary policy update on Friday, which will play a key role in determining the near-term trajectory for the major. In the meantime, traders on Monday will take cues from the release of the flash US PMI prints, due later during the early North American session. The data will provide fresh insight into the US economic health, which, in turn, should influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might also contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|141.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.86
|Daily SMA50
|140.63
|Daily SMA100
|137.2
|Daily SMA200
|136.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.96
|Previous Daily Low
|139.75
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
