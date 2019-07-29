USD/JPY pulling back from daily doji and ahead of trade-talk noise and the Fed

- USD/JPY pair closed Friday with a daily doji playing out ahead of trade talks and the Fed.
- Former highs and a critical Fibonacci level at around 108.40 provide immediate support.
USD/JPY has started out on the backfoot in Tokyo today, testing the 50-day moving average and falling just shy of the 109 handle and stop territory. The question from here is whether the market will test the 109 handle ahead of the Fed or remain on a cautionary foot due to the trade talks that are due to get underway at the start of this week in Shanghai?
The argument for a bullish scenario is that the market got too carried away with the expectations of a new easy money cycle at the Federal Reserve, while, on the flip side, should the Fed cut interest rates and signal more along the way, coupled with a deadlocked trade negotiation, the Yen would likely attract flows away from the Greenback.
"We expect the FOMC to deliver its first rate cut in over ten years, with a 25bp reduction in the Fed Funds target range. Given crosscurrents persist as a threat for the outlook and inflation remains subdued, we look for the Fed to leave the door open to further easing. We expect the statement to show modest, mark-to-market changes and for two of the FOMC voters to dissent," analysts at TD Securities explained.
The Dollar picked up a bid last week on Friday following the U.S. Gross Domestic Product, (GDP), which beat expectations. Consequently, the DXY jumped to the 98 handle and closed up 0.2% on the day. Equally, U.S. 2-year treasury yields initially rose from 1.85% to 1.88% following the data and 10-year yields moved between 2.06% and 2.10% while markets price in 28bp of easing at the Federal Reserve this week. However, U.S. benchmarks printed record closing highs in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq which helped USD/JPY to a fresh high with its recent run from the 107.30s on Friday.
For the immediate sessions ahead, the Sino/US trade talks will be a focus in the media and headlines could be flowing. However, there appears to be an air of pessimism surrounding the event while will likely contribute to a higher yen.
"People close to the talks say a major breakthrough is unlikely on points that led to negotiations breaking down in early May. That includes the U.S. insistence that China commit to legal changes to protect intellectual property and abandon state..."
- Wall Street Journal wrote on the weekend.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst at FXStreet, explained the USD/JPY pair closed Friday with a doji:
"In the daily chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-positive stance, as it settled above a directionless 20 DMA but holds well below bearish 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength around their midlines. For the short-term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair has chances of testing the said figure, as it holds above all of its moving averages and with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators lack directional strength but stay near overbought readings. Former highs and a critical Fibonacci level at around 108.40 provide an immediate support, with the upward potential to remain in place as long as the pair holds above it."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears will wait for the Fed to add pressure
After reaching a fresh two-year low, the EUR/USD pair has finished the week not far above such low at 1.1125, as the dollar got an additional impulse at the end of the week from a better-than-expected Q2 GDP reading.
GBP/USD remains on a back foot around multi-year low amid no-deal Brexit fears
While the first week of the PM Johnson’s rule didn’t bode well for the British Pound (GBP), as anticipated, the GBP/USD pair remains weak near multi-year low as it trades close to 1.2380 during early Monday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY pulling back from daily doji and ahead of trade-talk noise and the Fed
USD/JPY has started out on the backfoot in Tokyo today, testing the 50-day moving average and falling just shy of the 109 handle and stop territory. Former highs and a critical Fibonacci level at around 108.40 provide immediate support.
Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash
Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%.
US economy slows in the second quarter as business investment fades
The American consumer backed by a red hot labor market was not enough to keep the US economy from cooling in the second quarter as business investment stuttered beset by trade and global growth concerns.