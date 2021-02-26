USD/JPY prints five-month highs near 106.60

- US dollar holds onto gains amid risk aversion, higher yields.
- Yen retreats across the board during the American session.
The USD/JPY is rising for the fourth consecutive day, supported by higher US yields and even risk aversion. The pair is trading at 106.60, at the highest level since August. The dollar is about to post the biggest weekly gain in months.
As the US 10-year yield stands at 1.50%, the greenback continues to be supported in the market. Higher yields also weigh on the yen. The Japanese currency dropped across the board as the sell-off in Wall Street eased. Actually, the Nasdaq is in positive territory but not the Dow Jones that drops by 0.95%. Stocks are set for the worst weekly performance since October.
Economic data from the US came in mixed. Personal income and spending rose above expectations with a 10% increase in income during January. The Chicago PMI fell unexpectedly while consumer sentiment was revised higher from the preliminary reading. The numbers have no impact as markets participants focus on Wall Street and the bond market.
USD/JPY bullish trend firm
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY continues to look bullish, even amid some overbought readings in charts. The pair is about to post the first weekly close above the 55-week moving average since June.
The trend in USD/JPY is to the upside. Considering the sharp increase, a correction should not be ruled out. Support levels might be seen at 106.20, followed by 105.80.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|106.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.28
|Daily SMA50
|104.28
|Daily SMA100
|104.39
|Daily SMA200
|105.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.4
|Previous Daily Low
|105.82
|Previous Weekly High
|106.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.92
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
