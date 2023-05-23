USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen pair renews six-month high below 139.00 key upside hurdle

- USD/JPY extends the previous day’s recovery to refresh multi-day top.
- Three-week-old ascending resistance line can join overbought RSI (14) to challenge Yen pair buyers.
- Ascending triangle restricts immediate moves, bears stay off the table unless witnessing break of two-month-long support line.
USD/JPY rises to the highest levels since the last November as it cheers the broad US Dollar strength while extending Monday’s rebound amid early Tuesday in Europe. With this, the Yen pair prints mild gains around 138.80 by the press time.
In doing so, the USD/JPY remains firmer inside a three-week-old ascending triangle, approaching the top line of the chart pattern of late. It’s worth noting, however, that the overbought RSI (14) could join the stated immediate hurdle near 139.00 to challenge the Yen pair buyers.
Even if the quote manages to cross the 139.00 hurdle, the November 30, 2022, peak of around 139.90 and the 140.00 round figure may act as additional upside filters to challenge the bulls before giving them control. Following that, the September 2022 low of 140.35 may act as the last defense of the USD/JPY bears.
On the other hand, the USD/JPY pair’s pullback remains elusive unless the quote stays beyond the aforementioned triangle’s lower line, close to the 138.00 threshold.
In a case where the Yen pair breaks the 138.00 support, one-week-old horizontal support near the mid-135.00s and the 200-SMA level of near 134.90 can challenge the bears.
It should be observed that the USD/JPY sellers need validation from an upward-sloping support line from late March, close to 134.65 at the latest, to retake control.
Overall, USD/JPY is likely to remain firmer but the road towards the north is long and bumpy.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|138.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.79
|Daily SMA50
|133.97
|Daily SMA100
|133.22
|Daily SMA200
|137.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.69
|Previous Daily Low
|137.49
|Previous Weekly High
|138.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.65
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
