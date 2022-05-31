- USD/JPY caught aggressive bids on Tuesday and shot to a near two-week high.
- Resurgent USD demand was seen as a key factor that provided a strong boost.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/JPY pair built on the previous day's positive move and gained strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The momentum pushed spot prices to a nearly two-week high, around the 128.70-128.75 region during the early North American session and was exclusively sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Monday backed a 50 bps rate hike for several meetings until inflation eases back toward the central bank’s goal. The remarks triggered a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, assisted the USD to make a solid comeback from over a one-month low touched the previous day.
From a technical perspective, the strong move up confirmed a breakout through a multi-day-old trading range resistance. The said barrier coincided with the top end of a descending channel extending from a two-decade high touched earlier this month and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 121.28-131.35 rally.
Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have again started moving in the positive territory, the USD/JPY pair seems all set to surpass the 23.6% Fibo. and reclaim the 129.00 mark. Some follow-through buying should push spot prices to the 130.00 round figure with some intermediate resistance near the 129.60-129.70 area.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 127.60-127.55 confluence resistance breakpoint might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 127.10-127.00 region. This is followed by the monthly swing low, around the 126.35 region, which coincides with the 50% Fibo. level and should act as a pivotal point.
Failure to defend the said support levels would negate any near-term positive bias and make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable. The downward trajectory could then drag spot prices below the 126.00 round figure, towards testing the 125.65 support. The next relevant support is pegged near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 125.00 psychological mark.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|127.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.74
|Daily SMA50
|126.72
|Daily SMA100
|121.11
|Daily SMA200
|116.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|127.83
|Previous Daily Low
|126.95
|Previous Weekly High
|128.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.36
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.85
