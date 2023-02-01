- USD/JPY remains depressed inside a fortnight-old triangle after reversing from one-week high.
- Convergence of 100-EMA, descending trend line from mid-December guards immediate upside.
- Sluggish RSI, multiple hurdles to the north challenge buyers.
- 200-EMA acts as the last defense for bears.
USD/JPY stays pressured around the 130.00 round figure, following a pullback from the one-week high, as the Yen pair traders remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy outcome on Wednesday.
Technically, the two-week-long symmetrical triangle restricts the immediate USD/JPY moves.
That said, the pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the failure to cross the downward-sloping resistance line from December 15 and the 100-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 130.30 by the press time. Also challenging the USD/JPY buyers could be the sluggish RSI (14) line.
It’s worth noting, however, that the pair sellers need to conquer the stated triangle’s support line, around 129.50 at the latest, to retake control. Following that, a slump toward the previous monthly low of 127.21 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, the 130.30 resistance confluence restricts immediate USD/JPY upside ahead of the aforementioned triangle’s top line, close to 130.55 as we write.
Should the Yen pair remains firmer past 130.55, the 200-EMA level surrounding 131.75 will act as the last defense of the bears, a break of which may open doors for the quote’s run-up towards the previous monthly high near 134.80.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|130.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.33
|Daily SMA50
|133.38
|Daily SMA100
|139.19
|Daily SMA200
|136.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.53
|Previous Daily Low
|129.74
|Previous Weekly High
|131.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.02
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
