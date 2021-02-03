USD/JPY Price Analysis: Retreats from five-week-old resistance line but bulls aren’t out of the woods

- USD/JPY fizzles upside momentum after five-day winning streak.
- Buyers step back from an ascending trend line from December 28 amid bullish MACD.
- Sustained break of previously important resistance directs traders toward 200-day SMA.
- 50-day SMA, monthly support line add to downside filters.
USD/JPY traders flirt with 105.00 while trying to negate the latest pullback moves during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote battles a short-term resistance line after the recent rally propelled it to the highest since early November.
Considering the bullish MACD and successful break of a falling trend line from August 2020, marked on Friday, USD/JPY is likely to keep the upside momentum.
However, fresh buying targeting the 200-day SMA level of 105.60 will need a clear break of the upward sloping trend line stretched from December 28, at 105.20 now. Also acting as an upside barrier is November’s top near 105.70.
On the flip side, pullback moves may eye the previous resistance line, currently around 104.25, a break of which will recall the 104.00 threshold on the chart.
In a case where USD/JPY bears dominate past-104.00, 50-day SMA and an ascending support line from January 06, around 103.90-85, will be a tough nut to break for sellers.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|105.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.96
|Daily SMA50
|103.84
|Daily SMA100
|104.4
|Daily SMA200
|105.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.17
|Previous Daily Low
|104.83
|Previous Weekly High
|104.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.56
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7600 during a bounce off five-week low, eyes RBA’s Lowe
AUD/USD buyers attack 0.7600 in the latest recovery moves from a six-week low during the initial Asian trading session on Wednesday. RBA’s dovish halt, extended QE added strength to the bearish moves.
Silver eyes to regain $27.00 after the recent pump-and-dump
Silver consolidates Tuesday’s loses, the biggest in six month, while bouncing off weekly bottom. The white metal dropped the most since August the previous day while reversing Monday’s rally on market frenzy.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin had one of the biggest cryptocurrency pumps in less than 48 hours jumping by 1,100% to a new all-time high of $0.087 reaching a total market capitalization of over $9 billion.
EUR/USD: Daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown
EURUSD's daily chart shows a bullish-to-bearish trend change. The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index and has created room for a sell-off to 1.1750.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.