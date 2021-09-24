USD/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes monthly top, 110.80 in focus

- USD/JPY takes the bids to renew multi-day top, prints three-day uptrend.
- Sustained break of the key moving averages, trend lines favor bulls.
- 11-week-old horizontal area guards immediate upside, 109.10 adds to supports.
USD/JPY extends three-day uptrend to renew the monthly high near 110.50, up 0.14% intraday as European traders brace for Friday’s task.
The yen pair crossed a convergence of the 50-day and 100-day SMA the previous day before closing beyond downward sloping resistance lines, now supports, stretched from July and August.
Given the bullish MACD signals joining the upside break of important resistance-turned-support, USD/JPY is ready for further advances towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August declines, near 110.55.
However, the pair’s rise past 110.55 will be challenged by a short-term horizontal line near 110.80, a break of which will direct the bulls towards July’s top of 111.65.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may first retest the descending trend line from August, surrounding 110.23, before revisiting the previous resistance line from July near 110.14.
Also important is the convergence of the stated moving averages and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement around 109.90.
In a case where USD/JPY bears keep controls below 109.90 multiple lows near 109.10 will challenge the further downside.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|110.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.84
|Daily SMA50
|109.86
|Daily SMA100
|109.87
|Daily SMA200
|108.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.35
|Previous Daily Low
|109.76
|Previous Weekly High
|110.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.11
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1750 as US dollar rebounds, German IFO eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 ahead of the European open. Hawkish Fed, Evergande news amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. German IFO, Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from daily high towards 1.3700 as USD recovers
GBP/USD consolidates gains on the last trading day of the week. US Dollar Index recovers part of its initial losses, trades above 93.00. BOE optimism fades away, Brexit woes keep sterling under pressure.
Gold remains resilient near $1,750 as US T-bond yields retreats
Gold prices print more than 0.50% gains on Friday after posting a single day fall of more than $30 in the US session. The prices fell around 1% on Thursday, the move sponsored by the higher US dollar. Gold is headed on track for a third consecutive week of declines.
Institutional investors shift focus to Ethereum futures as demand for Bitcoin weakens
Institutional investors have been increasingly pivoting from Bitcoin to Ethereum since August as demand diverges to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. JPMorgan analysts stated that the leading digital asset suffered a setback.
Who is Evergrande, and why are they important?
Evergrande Group (HKG: 3333) is China’s second-largest real estate developer, responsible for over 1,300 construction projects across mainland China. Alongside its many apartments and commercial buildings, Evergrande has also constructed an extremely precarious balance sheet since going public in 2009.