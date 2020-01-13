USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pullback to Cloud/Bollinger-Band targets could be in play

USD/JPY has traded through 109.73 key resistance and the 2018 trendline.

Price is stalling just ahead of the Bolinger Band (BB) top.

Bulls looking for a discount could look to the top of daily cloud confluence area.

Bulls can target 110.50s for confluence resistance target.

Failures here opens risk to 100% retracement of the recent rally from 107.80s, 200-DMA and 23.6% Fibo confluence first critical support target.

In an extension of the summer 2018 uptrend, bulls have taken out a key resistance (at the Dec 2 high of 109.73) area but now face hurdles in the psychological 110 zone where it meets the resistance of the Bollinger Band and exporter hedging zone.

There is risk of a pullback, offering a discount to committed bulls which could open an opportunity to add to longs at the top of the daily cloud and id-pint of the Bollinger Band meeting the 2018 bearish trendline. However, repeated upside failures, between 110/50 opens risk of a reversal of the recent rally back towards the 107 handle. The 200-day moving average and confluence of the 23.6% fib of the bull trend could be the first major support.

From a fundamental point of view, much now depends on how markets react to the signing on a phase-one trade deal between the US and China. The ambiguity of such a deal without a firm road map for subsequent negotiations on the more thornier issues opens prospects of a sell the fact/a flight to the yen situation which will not bode well for bulls committed to targets beyond the 110 handle.