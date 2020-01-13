USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pullback to Cloud/Bollinger-Band targets could be in play

- USD/JPY has traded through 109.73 key resistance and the 2018 trendline.
- Price is stalling just ahead of the Bolinger Band (BB) top.
- Bulls looking for a discount could look to the top of daily cloud confluence area.
- Bulls can target 110.50s for confluence resistance target.
- Failures here opens risk to 100% retracement of the recent rally from 107.80s, 200-DMA and 23.6% Fibo confluence first critical support target.
In an extension of the summer 2018 uptrend, bulls have taken out a key resistance (at the Dec 2 high of 109.73) area but now face hurdles in the psychological 110 zone where it meets the resistance of the Bollinger Band and exporter hedging zone.
There is risk of a pullback, offering a discount to committed bulls which could open an opportunity to add to longs at the top of the daily cloud and id-pint of the Bollinger Band meeting the 2018 bearish trendline. However, repeated upside failures, between 110/50 opens risk of a reversal of the recent rally back towards the 107 handle. The 200-day moving average and confluence of the 23.6% fib of the bull trend could be the first major support.
From a fundamental point of view, much now depends on how markets react to the signing on a phase-one trade deal between the US and China. The ambiguity of such a deal without a firm road map for subsequent negotiations on the more thornier issues opens prospects of a sell the fact/a flight to the yen situation which will not bode well for bulls committed to targets beyond the 110 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1150 on US-China trade headlines
The US is said to lift China’s currency manipulator tag ahead of the trade deal, further fueling the dominant positive mood and weighing on the greenback. Phase one of the trade deal to be signed next Wednesday.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Long-term upward transition
Bitcoin recovers the previous bullish scenario above $8000. Ethereum suffers to maintain the strong pace of Bitcoin, risks losing key supports. XRP tries to re-enter the game above the $0.20 level.
Gold consolidates modest losses, holds around $1550
Gold prices dropped on Monday, on a quiet day for global markets. Price tested levels above $1560 but failed to hold and dropped to as low at $1546 before stabilizing around $1550. The improvement in risk sentiment weakened the demand for gold.
USD/JPY: Bulls pressuring psychological resistance level
Japan will release the November Trade Balance and the December Eco Watchers survey. Risk-on sentiment plays against safe-haven yen and backs a mildly weak dollar. USD/JPY could near the 111.00 figure in the upcoming sessions.