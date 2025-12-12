In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the US President Donald Trump revealed that he is leaning on former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and also on the National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett to lead the Federal Reserve since May 2026.

When asked if Kevin Warsh was at the top of the list Trump said “Yes, I think he is. I think you have Kevin and Kevin. They’re both—I think the two Kevins are great,” he said. “I think there are a couple of other people that are great.”

The article mentioned that Warsh was grilled over a 45 minute meeting on Wednesday at the White House in which Trump pressed Warsh on whether he could trust him to support lower interest rates.

Trump said that he though the next Fed Chair should consult with him on where to set interest rates.