Chart of the week: USD/JPY testing bear's commitments at key resistance, 109.70/80

- USD/JPY is testing a monthly resistance line established in October 2018 and confluence of a 200-week moving average.
- USD/JPY closed above the 50-month moving average, tested and pierced 21-month EMA.
- Failures at this juncture open risk of a 50% mean reversion to 21-week moving average at 108.60/65.
- 4-HR 500/200 moving average cross over in the making, albeit price stalling and RSI below OB territory, 109 to hold initial pullback.
Weekly chart
USD/JPY has surged in recent days to meet a monthly resistance line established in October 2018 that has the confluence of the 200-week moving average, a firm resistance around 109.70/80 which is expected to hold at this juncture, although a break of the resistance would be significant and set the stage for a sustained uptrend.
21-Weekly EMA confluence with 50% mean reversion target
Bears can target a strong correction back to the 21-week EMA on failures below 109 the figure, meeting a 50% reversion point. This also has a confluence of the 200-DMA as seen below:
USD/JPY sliced above the 200-DMA
- USD/JPY has comfortably broken through the 200-DMA, flirting with a topside breakout above 109.70 hard resistance with eyes on the 110 handle. However, while the US dollar stalls and geopolitical tensions remain in the driving seat, an imminent breakout is unlikely.
- 109.20 (23.6% Fibo retracement) and the 21-day moving average at 109 the figure (38.2% Fibo 108.90) could be supportive into the highly anticipated so-called, 'phase-one' trade deal signing on the 15th Jan between US and Chinese officials.
4-hour chart showing potential for key moving average cross-over
A golden cross is most commonly referred to a daily 50/200 moving average upside cross over, but it's worth noting on a 4-hour time frame as well and is often a significant development, as confirmation of a strong and ongoing trend. Should it occur on a break and hold above the hard resistance line, then bulls can be more satisfied with a higher conviction long position.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-on to keep it under pressure
The EUR/USD pair finished a second consecutive week in the red, although it trimmed part of its losses on Friday, as a worse than expected US employment report put a halt to the dollar’s rally and triggered some profit-taking ahead of the close.
GBP/USD: Under pressure, more slides ahead
The GBP/USD pair finished Friday pretty much unchanged at 1.3055, down for the week amid dollar’s persistent strength. Late Thursday, the UK House of Commons approved PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill, as expected.
Gold: Forms a strong base near 200-hour SMA
Gold edged higher in reaction to dismal US NFP print, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within the previous session's trading range.
Canada: Unemployment Rate fell to 5.6% in December vs. 5.8% expected
The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.6% in December from 5.9% in November to beat the market expectation of 5.8%.
USD/JPY: Retreating from critical resistance
The dollar rallied against the JPY throughout the week but was unable to take the 109.70 price zone, where sellers have been aligned since last December, ending Friday little changed around 109.50.