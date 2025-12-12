The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) retreated from record intraday highs on Friday alongside its major index peers as investors continued rotating out of technology and into value-oriented sectors. The Dow briefly hit a new intraday record before pulling back 0.30%. Despite some deflation in the US tech space in the back half of the trading week, the Dow is on pace to finish the week on a high note, up 1.26% from Monday’s initial bids.

The S&P 500 (SP500) fell 0.8%, and the Nasdaq also dropped 1.3%, weighed down by a sharp 10% decline in Broadcom (AVGO) following concerns about margin pressures despite strong earnings and an upbeat outlook for artificial intelligence chips.

AI techs continue to wither

The unwind of the artificial intelligence trade broadened, with AMD, Palantir Technologies (PLTR), and Micron (MU) also trading lower. In contrast, financials, health care, and industrials attracted buying interest. Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and GE Aerospace (GE) were among the key gainers. Lululemon (LULU) surged 10% after announcing its chief executive officer will step down at the end of January.

Friday’s session extended the rotation theme that accelerated after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) third straight rate cut of the year on Wednesday. This shift drove value and cyclical stocks higher earlier in the week, lifting the Dow and S&P 500 to record closes while the Nasdaq lagged on weakness in Alphabet (GOOG), Nvidia (NVDA), and other high-growth names. Small-capitalization stocks continued to outperform, with the Russell 2000 up more than 1% for the week and setting fresh highs.

Policymakers push the envelope on rate consensus dissent

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said he opposed this week’s rate cut, arguing that policymakers should have waited for more data before moving again. He expressed confidence that rates could be lower in 2026 but voiced discomfort with “front-loading” easing while inflation progress remains uncertain. His dissent, alongside those of Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and Governor Stephen Miran, added nuance to the policy backdrop as markets reassessed growth and valuation dynamics.

Dow Jones daily chart