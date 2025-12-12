Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops as UK GDP shrinks for second straight month

Pound Sterling drops as UK GDP shrinks for second straight month

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces selling pressure against its major peers on Friday following the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for October. The GDP report showed that the economic growth contracted again by 0.1%, missing expectations of a 0.1% expansion.

GBP/USD steadies at fresh near-term highs

GBP/USD is holding firmly in bullish territory heading into the tail end of the week, but Cable bidders ran into a technical resistance point at the 1.3400 handle on Thursday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a third straight interest rate cut this week, bolstering broad-market risk appetite and pushing the US Dollar (USD) into the low side across the board.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.34 as Fed cut and soft data weigh on US Dollar

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rallies during the North American session on Thursday, up over 0.68% after the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut and a softer-than-expected jobs report, which weighed on the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3417, its highest level in the last six weeks.