Silver Price Analysis: Drops after hitting all-time high, retracement risk looms

  • Silver drops 2.75% to $61.84 after printing a fresh all-time high at $64.65.
  • Bearish engulfing pattern and RSI negative divergence warn of a near-term retracement risk.
  • Key support sits at $61.00, then $60.09 and $59.33; resistance reappears near $62.00.
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Silver prices plunges after hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $64.65 losses 2.75% as investors book profits ahead of the weekend, as Federal Reserve officials remain divided about future monetary policy meetings. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $61.84.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The grey metal remains upward biased but in the short-term could be headed for a retracement. Price action shows the formation of a ‘bearish engulfing’ candle chart pattern, an indication that sellers outweigh buyers. Nevertheless, there are signs of a potential negative divergence as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) it reaches a lower peak while the non-yielding metal registers a higher high. Therefore, further downside looms.

Silver’s first support s $61.00. A breach of the latter will expose the December 10 daily low of $60.09, $60.00 ahead of challenging December’s 5 high turned support at $59.33.

Conversely, if XAG/USD rises past $62.00, expect another leg-up with the next resistance levels being the December 11 peak of $64.30 ahead of the record high of $64.65.

XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily

Silver daily chart

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

