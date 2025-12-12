Silver prices plunges after hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $64.65 losses 2.75% as investors book profits ahead of the weekend, as Federal Reserve officials remain divided about future monetary policy meetings. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $61.84.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The grey metal remains upward biased but in the short-term could be headed for a retracement. Price action shows the formation of a ‘bearish engulfing’ candle chart pattern, an indication that sellers outweigh buyers. Nevertheless, there are signs of a potential negative divergence as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) it reaches a lower peak while the non-yielding metal registers a higher high. Therefore, further downside looms.

Silver’s first support s $61.00. A breach of the latter will expose the December 10 daily low of $60.09, $60.00 ahead of challenging December’s 5 high turned support at $59.33.

Conversely, if XAG/USD rises past $62.00, expect another leg-up with the next resistance levels being the December 11 peak of $64.30 ahead of the record high of $64.65.

XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily

Silver daily chart