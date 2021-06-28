USD/JPY Price Analysis: Key support level at 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement at 110.40

- USD/JPY accumulates mild losses in the Asian trading session.
- Bulls seem exhausted near YTD highs and retreats toward 110.50.
- Momentum Oscillators hold onto positive trajectory, with no clear directional signs.
USD/JPY extends the previous session’s losses on Tuesday. The pair fell sharply after testing the high of 110.98 and made a low of 110.48.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.60, down 0.03% so far.
USD/JPY additional chart
On the daily chart, the USD/JPY pair has been consolidating near the 110.60 level. The formation of ‘spinning top’ candlestick formation on June 24 supports the prevailing downside movement in the pair.
If price sustained below the intraday’s sessions low at 110.56, then it could mean further negative price action, with the first target at the low made on June 22 at 110.21.
USD/JPY bears would next aim at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 110.13.
A break of 20-day SMA will add more selling pressure toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the low of 108.56 at 109.75. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades above midline with a neutral stance.
Alternatively, if price moves higher then it could continue with the prevailing long term uptrend in the pair. The bulls would attempt a recovery toward June 25 high at 110.98.
A daily close above the YTD high at 111.11 would bring 2018 levels back into action. USD/JPY will make an effort to test the May 2018 high at 111.39 followed by the high of March 2019 at 112.13.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|110.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.03
|Daily SMA50
|109.34
|Daily SMA100
|108.64
|Daily SMA200
|106.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.98
|Previous Daily Low
|110.48
|Previous Weekly High
|111.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.72
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
