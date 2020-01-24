USD/JPY Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 50-hour SMA, ahead of 109.70 resistance

- USD/JPY seemed struggling to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move.
- The set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to levels beyond the 109.50 region and met with some fresh supply near 50-hour SMA. Given the occurrence of a death cross on the 1-hourly chart, wherein 50-hour SMA has been drifting away from 200-hour SMA, the technical set-up might have already shifted in favour of bearish traders.
This coupled with the fact that the pair on Thursday broke below an important horizontal resistance breakpoint-turned-support, around the 109.70 region, further add credence to the near-term negative outlook. The mentioned area coincides with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 107.65-110.29 positive move and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and have been losing positive traction on the daily chart. However, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to gain any meaningful negative momentum and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets or positioning for any further near-term corrective slide.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the overnight swing lows, around the 109.25 region. The mentioned area marks 50-day SMA, which if broken now seems to set the stage for a slide towards testing sub-109.00 levels (50% Fibo.).
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move back above the key 110.00 psychological mark. Above the mentioned handle, the might surpass the recent swing highs, around the 110.30 region, and aim towards reclaiming the 111.00 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards a multi-month-old ascending trend-line resistance, currently near the 111.30 region.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|109.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.34
|Daily SMA50
|109.17
|Daily SMA100
|108.67
|Daily SMA200
|108.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.9
|Previous Daily Low
|109.26
|Previous Weekly High
|110.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.46
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-month lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has pared its gains that followed upbeat preliminary PMIs for Germany came out above expectations, pointing to a recovery. The USD is advancing amid fears of the coronavirus.
GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid USD strength, fails to sustain PMI gains
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after hitting a fresh high of 1.3172. The UK Manufacturing PMI beat with 49.8 and Services PMI with 52.9. The USD is gaining ground across the board.
Cryptos: Bears take over and draw a bloody moon
Despite appearances, Bitcoin is the asset with the best risk/benefit ratio. The current falls are adjusted to the ranges of the previous rise. Downward momentum expires in the first half of February.
Gold rebounds above $1560 ahead of US PMI data
The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low of $1556.70 during the European trading hours as the easing worries over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic and a broad-based USD strength put the pair under bearish pressure.
USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns
USD/JPY sticks to its range play around the midpoint of the 109 handle amid rising fears of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak globally, upbeat Japanese CPI data and a minor bounce seen in the US dollar across the board. Focus shifts to US PMIs.