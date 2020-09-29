USD/JPY Price Analysis: Gearing up for a move towards 106.25-30 supply zone

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY was seen consolidating its recent gains to three-week tops, above mid-105.00s.
  • The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further appreciating move.
  • Only a sustained break below the 105.00 round-figure will negate the constructive outlook.

The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range around the 105.60 region, just below three-week tops set earlier this Tuesday. Given that the overnight dip was bought into near the 105.40-35 confluence support, the bias seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.

The constructive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining traction and have also recovered from the negative territory on the daily chart. Hence, some follow-through positive move beyond the 106.00 round-figure mark, towards testing the next major hurdle near the 106.25-30 supply zone, now looks a distinct possibility.

The mentioned barrier is followed by 100-day SMA, around the 106.60-65 region, which if cleared will set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery from the 104.00 mark.

On the flip side, the 105.40 area might continue to act as immediate strong support, below which the USD/JPY pair might turn vulnerable to slide back to the key 105.00 psychological mark. The latter coincides with 200-hour SMA and should act as a strong near-term base for the major. A convincing breakthrough will now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.63
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 105.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.61
Daily SMA50 105.84
Daily SMA100 106.66
Daily SMA200 107.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.69
Previous Daily Low 105.26
Previous Weekly High 105.7
Previous Weekly Low 104
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.43
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

