USD/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes another battle with 130.30 hurdle

- USD/JPY remains near the highest levels in 20 years following the recent bounce off intraday low.
- Short-term resistance line, sluggish RSI conditions challenge recent rebound.
- Weekly support line and 200-HMA challenge bears amid recently bullish MACD signals.
USD/JPY picks up bids to pare the previous day’s losses around 130.00 on Monday. Even so, the yen pair remains below the 50-HMA, as well as a downward sloping trend line from Thursday.
Given the sluggish RSI conditions and recently bullish MACD signals posing a dilemma for traders, the latest rebound needs validation from the 130.25-30 resistance confluence, comprising the 50-HMA and the aforementioned descending trend line, to lure the USD/JPY bulls.
Following that, the latest multi-month high around 131.25 and the yearly high of 2002 surrounding 135.15 will be in focus.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond the one-week-old support line, at 129.50 by the press time. Also challenging the USD/JPY sellers is the 200-HMA level of 128.67.
It’s worth noting, however, that the USD/JPY pair’s weakness past 200-HMA will trigger the downside momentum towards the 2015 high close to 125.85.
Overall, USD/JPY prices are likely to remain firmer but the further upside hinges on the 130.30 breakout.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|129.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.6
|Daily SMA50
|121.5
|Daily SMA100
|118.15
|Daily SMA200
|114.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.96
|Previous Daily Low
|129.32
|Previous Weekly High
|131.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.95
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
